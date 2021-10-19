Pressing Strings with Silent Old Mtns. come together for a night of music blending indie, folk and soul at the Weinberg Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
Annapolis based trio Pressing Strings (Jordan Sokel, Nick Welker and Brandon Bartlett) got to work developing its fanbase in 2014 with Mid-Atlantic shows from Pennsylvania to the Carolinas, then headed into the studio to record its “Owe The Source” album, released in 2015. The band linked up with Grammy-winning producer/engineer Scott Jacoby (Coldplay, Vampire Weekend, Ronnie Spector) to record “Most Of Us.” Following that album’s 2016 release, the band then toured coast-to-coast with power-pop songstress Rachael Yamagata in 2017, along with its own headlining shows along the Eastern Seaboard.
Silent Old Mtns. began in the spring of 2011, when a one-off concert snowballed into a full-time regional act. They released their debut album, “Velvet Raccoon,” in 2012 and began touring nationally, averaging 100 performances a year from 2011 to 2013. In October 2013, the band decided to take a hiatus, which lasted until July 2015. After reuniting, the band released a new song in October 2015 titled “Trenches,” after which, the band began writing new material that would become the makings of a sophomore record, “Gary,” released in December 2019.
Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and may be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
