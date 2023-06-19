Catch a sneak peak of Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s upcoming 2023-2024 season at MET’s Annual Season Preview on June 27 at Steinhardt Brewing along Carroll Creek. MET’s 26th Mainstage Season, dubbed Saviors & Survivors, will include five productions and kicks off in September.
For one night only, Season Preview attendees will have access to savings on season subscriptions and be the first to select preferred seating.
During Season Preview, show titles and directors will be announced followed by a scene or song snippet presented by some of the MET’s ensemble members. With additional performances by MET’s resident comedy troupes (The Comedy Pigs and Oh, Crit!) and MET’s FUN Company (theater for young audiences), there will be something for everyone.
This free event will be a celebration for MET patrons new and old, providing a glimpse into the full range of MET’s robust programming.
The Steinhardt team will donate 50% of their sales of Hefeweizen, the treasured summer brew, during the Season Preview to the MET.
Free general admission tickets to MET’s Season Preview may be reserved by visiting marylandensemble.org, by phone at 301-694-4744, or in person at the MET box office at 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Seating is limited and not guaranteed. This event for guests 21 years and older will be held indoors from 7 to 9 p.m. June 27 at Steinhardt Brewing Co., 340 E. Patrick St., Suites 100-102, Frederick, along beautiful Carroll Creek.
