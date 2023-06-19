MET Maryland Ensemble Theatre
Maryland Ensemble Theatre

Catch a sneak peak of Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s upcoming 2023-2024 season at MET’s Annual Season Preview on June 27 at Steinhardt Brewing along Carroll Creek. MET’s 26th Mainstage Season, dubbed Saviors & Survivors, will include five productions and kicks off in September.

For one night only, Season Preview attendees will have access to savings on season subscriptions and be the first to select preferred seating.

