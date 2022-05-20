Events are subject to change, cancellation or postponement. Please contact individual event organizers for up-to-date status of events.
FREDERICK COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES DIVISION CLASSES
Virtual 50+ Center live virtual and hybrid fitness classes. Preregister. Some classes have a fee.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center; some are in-person hybrid where you can view the online event at a center
Mondays
10 a.m. Exercise to Videos — Stretching, strength, balance, mobility and cardio. Free. At Emmitsburg Center.
11:45 a.m. Exercise to Videos — Stretching, strength, balance, mobility and cardio. Free. At Urbana Center.
2:45 p.m. Floor Yoga — Focus on alignment of the muscular and skeletal structures, along with breathing techniques using both held and moving postures. Virtual and hybrid in-person virtual program at Emmitsburg center
Tuesdays
9 a.m. Strength & Stretch — A strength and balance training and gentle stretching class. Options for handheld weights, exercise bands and using no weights will be available. Options for seated as well. Virtual Center, and in-person hybrid programs at Frederick, Brunswick and Emmitsburg centers.
10:30 a.m. Morning Flow Yoga — Incorporating traditional and non-traditional yoga moves to energize and waken the body. These will include standing and sitting asanas (postures). Virtual Center.
1:30 p.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and energizing music. Virtual Center, and in-person hybrid programs at Frederick and Brunswick centers.
Wednesdays
9 a.m. Joy of Movement — "Aging Backwards: Eccentrics for Seniors" is a dynamic, gentle full body movement that increases cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and joint mobility. Can be done seated and standing, with modifications. Virtual Center and in-person hybrid program at Emmitsburg Center.
12:15 p.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and energizing music. Virtual Center.
10 a.m. In-Person Only, Pickleball — Play for fun and exercise. Loaner equipment available. Free, drop-in. Emmitsburg Gym (no street shoes), and at Brunswick City Park.
7 p.m., second Wednesday of the month — Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep), helps induce a conscious meditative state between waking and sleeping. The practice reduces stress and improves sleep. You may lay on the floor, bed or recliner. Comfort is key. Virtual Center.
Thursdays
9 a.m. Strength & Stretch — This is a strength and balance training and gentle stretching class. Options for handheld weights, exercise bands, and using no weights will be available. Options for seated as well. Virtual Center; and in-person hybrid programs at Frederick and Brunswick centers.
Fridays
9:15 a.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and fun music. Virtual Center.
10:30 a.m. Yin Yang Yoga — This class brings together the benefits of passively holding yoga poses with more active dynamic sequences and standing postures; working on the muscles and blood flow, building strength, stamina and flexibility. Virtual Center.
— — —
SENIOR RECREATION COUNCIL
Open Duckpin Bowling — 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Walkersville Bowling Lanes, contact Gerald at 240-651-1865.
Tuesdays Bridge — 8:45 a.m. to noon, Creekside at Taskers Chance Senior Apartments, call Pat at 240-651-5651. Reservations are required.
Thursdays Bridge — 1 to 4 p.m., Spring Ridge Senior Apartments, call Judy Bell at 336-662-2889. Reservations required.
Adult Exercise — 8:50 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, William Talley Rec Center, Frederick, contact Sally at 301-906-1296.
Bocce — 8 a.m. to noon, Baker Park, Frederick, contact Terri at 301-508-0283.
Softball — Practice at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, games at 6:30 p.m. Fridays, at Pinecliff Park. Contact Adrian at 301-662-6623.
— — —
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, 241 Potomac Str., next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through October. Locally sourced produce, meats, dairy, herbs, honey, baked goods, wines, skin care; live music, food trucks. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Brunswick Main Street Farmers Market. Martins' Creek Municipal parking lot, Potomac Street at First Avenue, Brunswick. Second and last Friday of the month, 4 to 7 p.m. through September. facebook.com/bmsfarmersmarket.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Summer markets 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18, 50th anniversary day and Father's Day events; June 25 is Quilt Day; July 2, holiday market. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market. 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, June 24 through Oct. 7. Contact Amy Naill at 301-600-6303 or anaill@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 19. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay's building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 20. Food and artisan market. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Golden Mile/Gavigan's Furniture, Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 19. wffmltd@gmail.com. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick Fresh Online. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, West side of Frederick, Point of Rocks. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. Email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
FSK Mall Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through Nov. 19 in the Sears Automotive Center parking lot, 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick. francisscottkeyfarmersmarket.com.
Jefferson Farmers Market. Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine, through Sept. 14. Food trucks, live music. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Key City Food & Farm Market. William Talley Rec Center area of Baker Park, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. Food trucks and locally-sourced goods. Market hours are 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 3. 301-600-3850 or 301-600-3846.
Lake Linganore Farmers and Artisans Market. 6718 Coldstream Drive, New Market, 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 9 through Aug. 4. lakelinganore.org.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m., through mid-October. middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers' Market. 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, through September. mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Co. at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 29. Around 30 vendors, food trucks. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
Smithsburg Town Farmers Market. Located at the carnival grounds behind the fire department, 22 N. Main St., Smithsburg; 4-7 p.m. June 20. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook. leslie hart 240-313-2284 or lhart@washco-md.net.
SOUL Street's Black Owned Farmers Market. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4 and Aug. 6 at Mountain City Elks Lodge, Frederick, and July 2 at Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick. facebook.com/MySOULStreet.
Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market. Community Park in the grassy area by the parking lot across from the first pavilion, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. www.thurmontmainstreet.com or Vickie Grinder at grinder@thurmontstaff.com.
Worman's Mill Markets & Music. Worman's Mill, 2470 Merchant Circle, Frederick. 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, through September. Live music, craft beverages, food trucks. 240-285-9263 or wormansmillvillage.com.
JUNE
June 1
Fraud and Abuse Targeting Older Adults
Join the Frederick County States Attorney’s Office for this presentation. Frederick County Senior Services hosts. Free, pre-register.
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: In-person at Urbana Senior Center and online at Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: 301-600-7020 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov
June 2
Bicycling
Also June 16 and 30, with the Senior Rec Council. Time and location TBD. Pre-registration is required.
Contact: Kathy at 301-606-0064
Alive @ Five
Outdoor happy hour, with music by Twenty Dollar Prophet. Ages 21 and older. $5 entry, plus $5 drinks. Food available for purchase.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, Frederick
Union Bridge Firemen's Carnival
Daily through June 4. Parade June 4 at 2 p.m. to celebrate the town's 150th year. Beer garden, games of chance, inflatables, fire department raffle and food including chicken and roast beef platters. Nightly entertainment — June 2, Cash Town, rock; June 3, Betting on Austin, classic rock; June 4, Still Water, variety.
Time: 5 to 10 p.m.
Location: Union Bridge Fire Co. Carnival Grounds
Contact: ubfc8.org
Gamber Firemen's Carnival
Continues through June 4.
Time: 6 to 11 p.m.
Location: Gamber Carnival Grounds, Md. 32 and Niner Road, Gamber
Contact: gambervfd.org
Goat Yoga at the Farm
All ages welcome. BYO beverages. $25.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Goat for the Soul, 10209 Fountain School Road, Union Bridge
Contact: 240-405-2208 or goatforthesoul.com
June 3
"The Beverly Hillbillies: The Musical"
Dinner 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m. When 17-year-old Elly May Clampett’s father unexpectedly strikes it rich, he moves his family from the Ozarks to Beverly Hills. Suddenly torn from her pig-farmer fiancé, the beautiful but naïve tomboy is thrown into a world of debutante balls, polo matches and people mainly concerned with their place in society. Nearly taken in by a couple of scheming ne’er-do-wells, Elly proves traditional country virtue triumphs over slick city vice. Also, 6 p.m. Saturdays, and 12:30 p.m. buffet, 2:15 p.m. show first, third and fifth Sundays through Aug. 19. $50 Fridays and Sundays; $53 Saturdays.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, 5 Willowdale Drive, Frederick
Contact: 301-662-6600 or wayoffbroadway.com
June 4
Walk to Cure Arthritis
Register to walk and raise funds to help find a cure for arthritis.
Time: TBD
Location: Baker Park, 21 N. Bentz St., Frederick
Contact: https://tinyurl.com/2ewzfbfw to register; 202-765-0285 for more information
Craft and Yard Sale
Indoor/outdoor, rain or shine.
Time: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Woodsboro Lutheran Church, 101 S. Main St., Woodsboro
Contact: 301-639-1206
Goat Yoga
Sample some libations and have fun. $40.
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Location: Catoctin Breeze Vineyard, 15010 Roddy Road, Thurmont
Contact: 240-405-2208 or goatforthesoul.com
34th Annual Decorator Showhouse
Features 1838 former Md. Governor's Mansion, Oakdale, circa 1838 and 1898, transformed by 20 local designers. Ancestral home of Gov. Edwin Warfield. Benefits Historic Ellicott City Inc. $30 advance, $35 at the door.
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Oakdale Mansion, 16449 Ed Warfield Road, Woodbine
Contact: 410-461-6906 or showhouse.hisstoricec.com
June 5
Goat Yoga
Enjoy yoga and wine overlooking the Monocacy River. $40. Visit goatforthesoul for other times and locations in June.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Links Bridge Vineyard, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont
Contact: goatforthesoul.com, 240-405-2208
Beginner Bird Walk
All ages. Learn a few simple tips for identifying the common birds found in each of the park's habitats. Rain or shine, must pre-register. $5.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Catoctin Creek Park and Nature Center, 2929 Sumantown Road, Middletown
Contact: 301-600-2936 or recreater.com
BBQ Chicken Dinner
Drive through the fire station parking lot and purchase a dinner that includes 1/2 BBQ chicken, roll and choice of two sides. Sides available are macaroni salad, potato salad, coleslaw or applesauce. Just drive through the parking lot and place your order. You won't even need to get out of your car. Dinners will be available beginning at noon until sold out. $15.
Time: noon until sold out
Location: Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co., 702 N. Main St., Mount Airy
Contact: 301-829-0100 or mavfc.org
Wine Tasting — Taste the Rainbow: Wine Edition
An LGBTQ+ tasting featuring red, white and rose' wines. Register at eventbrite.com/e/wine-tasting-taste-the-rainbow-wine-edition-tickets-301635167907.
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Location: Spin the Bottle, 9 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: thefrederickcenter.org
June 6
Independence National Historical Park Virtual Program
Join a Park Ranger for a behind-the-scenes visit to Independence Hall — the birthplace of the U.S. Explore the second floor where prisoners of war were held during the British Occupation of Philadelphia, climb the tower stairs to see where the Liberty Bell hung. Free, but registration is required.
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Location: Virtual Center; also in-person limited seating to view virtual program at Frederick and Urbana centers
Bridge
Social bridge group. Free, but registration is required.
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Location: Urbana Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Contact: 301-600-7020
Bookshelf Book Club
Read the book, join the discussion. Free, but registration is required.
Time: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Contact: virtualcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Mindfulness at the Library
Learn about and practice mindfulness meditation with the Frederick Meditation Center. Continues June 13 and 27.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: C. Burr Artz Public Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-1630 or frederick.librarycalendar.com
4 County Lions Club Community Carnival
Food, rides, games, nightly entertainment, vendors, raffles. Fireworks on June 11. Family event. Proceeds benefit Lions Club community activities to held those in need.
Time: 6 to 11 p.m.
Location: Mount Airy Carnival Grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
Contact: 4countylions.org
June 7
Easy Hike
With the Senior Rec Council. Also June 21, location TBD.
Time: TBD
Location: Baker Park to Airport and return
Contact: Regine at 301-676-0665
Bingo
Tuesdays. Free, registration is required.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Brunswick Senior Center, 12 E. A St., Brunswick
Contact: 301-834-8118
Yoga Under the Sun, Moon and Stars
For all levels, with Yogamour. Tuesdays through Sept. 6. Bring a mat and thirst quencher. In the event of inclement weather, check the Facebook event page for class changes or cancellation. $15 donation.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-4190 or yogamour.org
Trace Adkins in Concert
Known for his dynamic baritone, hits include "Every Light in the House is On," "This Ain't (No Thinkin' Thing)," "Hillbilly Bone" and "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk." $49 to $89.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-790-3500 or mdtheatre.org
June 8
Nutrition with Giant: Try Something New
Discover the hottest trending products and tasty ways to use them. And learn new ways to use old favorites. Free, registration required. Led by Thu Huynh, RD, LDN, in-store Nutritionist, Giant Food.
Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
Location: Virtual, or hybrid with limited in-person seating at Urbana and Frederick centers
June 9
Know Your Beer Workshop
The expert brewers at the family-owned Steinhardt Brewing Co. will teach you the beer basics as you taste your way through this course. Must be 21 to register. $29.
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Location: Steinhardt Brewing, 340 E. Patrick St., Suite 102, Frederick
Contact: 301-624-2727 or lifelonglearning@frederick.edu
Alive @ Five: The Learned Doctors
'90s jams. Live music. Outdoor happy hour. Ages 21 and older. $5 entry plus $5 drinks. Food available for purchase.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, Frederick
June 10
Free Shred Event
For Frederick County residents ages 60+. Limit items to those containing personal identification information such as old tax returns, bank statements, invoices and health statements. Free.
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Location: Frederick County Senior Services Division, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-1234 or seniorservices@frederickcountymd.gov
TGP Gives Golf Tournament
Golfer check in at 11 a.m., shotgun start at noon. Social and golf awards begin at 5 p.m. Golf registration includes boxed lunch, unlimited non-alcoholic & alcoholic beverages, snacks, golf power pack, beer tastings, social entry with dinner, music, games, & giveaways! Social registration includes social entry with dinner, unlimited non-alcoholic & alcoholic beverages, games, music & giveaways! $199 single golfer, $60 social only.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Whiskey Creek Golf Club, 4804 Whiskey Club Court, Ijamsville
Contact: troycegatewood.com/tgpgivesgolf
Gas Engine, Tractor and Truck Show
The Central Maryland Antique Tractor Club will host its 44th annual show on June 10, 11 and 12. Food will be available. Activities for all ages include wagon rides, barrel train rides, gas engine displays, tractor and truck displays, a flea market, crafts and more. Free.
Location: Gladhill Tractor, 5509 Mount Zion Road, Frederick.
Contact: cmatc.org, 443-286-7843.
June 11
Summer Cruise-Ins
By dining-in or carry out for breakfast and/or lunch, Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance & Rescue Co. Auxiliary and the Leechel L. Reynolds Memorial Fund will receive a percentage of your receipt. Mention the BVAA when you place your order. Choice awards include BVA&R Auxilliary's, LLRMF's, People's, Participant's and Roy Rogers. 50/50, Chinese auction, door prizes. All vehicles welcome.
Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Roy Rogers Restaurant, 28 Souder Road, Brunswick
Contact: 240-305-7987
June 12
Yoga in the Vines
A yoga session. Each ticket also includes a wine tasting. BYO yoga mat. Ages 21 and older. $20. Also on June 26.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Loew Vineyards, 14001 Liberty Road, Mount Airy
Mount Olivet Cemetery History Tour
Tour includes intriguing facts about the cemetery’s origin, tombstone design, grave robbing, mass graves, plus stops at other distinctive burial plots, including the Key Memorial Chapel. Reservations required. $15.
Time: 1:45 p.m.
Location: Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick
Contact: marylandghosttours.com
The Lettermen in Concert
For more than 50 years, The Lettermen have kept the meaning of harmony alive with their soft, romantic, harmonic blend of music which is as popular with their fans today as it was in 1961 when they recorded their first hit, “The Way You Look Tonight." $24 to $54.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-790-3500 or mdtheatre.org
June 13
Seniors in the Park: Summer Camp Memories
Socialize, explore the park, horseshoes and lawn games, cards and board games, crafts. Lunch will be provided. Hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division. Free, but must pre-register to attend. Walk-ins will not be accommodated.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Kemptown Park, Shelters 3 and 4, Monrovia
Contact: virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov or 301-600-7020
June 14
Moderate Hike
With the Senior Rec Council. Pre-registration is required.
Time: TBD
Location: Maryland Appalachian Trail
Contact: Ray at 301-662-6315
June 15
Tech Talk
Group discusses various contemporary technology topics. Not a help session. Free, registration required.
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Location: Virtual and at the Frederick Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-3525
New to Medicare Workshop
Trained SHIP staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills and rights. Free, pre-registration is required.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Virtual
Dementia Genetics
Presentation by Lindsey McCormick from the Maryland Center for Brain Health will explore what current research teaches us about the role of genetics and lifestyle choices, and how we can optimize our brain health. There will be a Q&A at the end. Free.
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Location: C. Burr Artz Public Library, Community Room, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-1630 or frederick.librarycalendar.com/event/dementia-genetics
June 16
Senior Day at the Frederick Keys
Join the FCSSD for a free buffet lunch in the Flying Dog Pavilion, game ticket is included. Funding provided through funds from the Md. Department of Aging. Must be a Frederick County resident, ages 60 or older. If you are not a registered participant of a Frederick County Senior Services Division program or a FCSSD Senior Center participant you must complete a Participant Information Form. Free, pre-register is required, seating is limited.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: NYMEO Field at Harry Grove Stadium, Frederick
Alive @ Five
Outdoor happy hour with music by Dan McGuire Group, pop rock. Ages 21 and older. $5 entry plus $5 drinks. Food available for purchase.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, Frederick
June 17
Groceries for Seniors
Free monthly distribution of seasonal produce, canned goods and shelf-stable products. All Frederick County residents, ages 60 and older with an income below $1,450 per month are eligible to participate. Bring a photo ID to register for the first time. Third Friday of each month.
Time: Noon (and continues until all food is distributed)
Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Contact: seniorservices@frederickcountymd.gov or 301-600-1234
June 20
SRC Talley Book Group
Classroom A. With the Senior Rec Council.
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Location: William Talley Rec Center, Frederick
Contact: Jane at 301-658-8680
Guardian Hose Co. Thurmont Firemen's Carnival
Continues nightly through June 25. Parade on June 23 at 6:30 p.m. Nightly dinner platters at 5 p.m. Entertainment: Brickyard Road, Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute, June 20; 5.5 Men, '70s and '80s classic rock on June 21; Unrefined, classic rock, on June 22; Brushfire Band, country, June 23; The Cruisers, classic rock and country, June 24; and Sticktime!, '70s and '80s classic rock.
Time: 5 to 10:30 p.m.
Location: Thurmont Guardian Hose Co. carnival grounds
Contact: guardianhose.org
June 21
Fraud and Abuse Targeting Older Adults
Presentation by the Frederick County States Attorney's Office. Free, pre-register.
Time: Noon
Location: In-person at Emmitsburg Senior Center and at Virtual Senior Center
Contact: virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov or 301-600-6350
June 23
Alive @ Five
Outdoor happy hour with music by The Few, modern rock. Ages 21 and older. $5 entry plus $5 drinks. Food available for purchase.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, Frederick
Frederick Speaker Series: Soledad O'Brien
Award-winning journalist, entrepreneur and host of the weekly syndicated political show "Matter of Fact." $45 and up.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
June 24
Silent Film Series: "The General" (1926)
Accompanied by the "Mighty Wurlitzer." An action-adventure-comedy made toward the end of the silent era starring Buster Keaton. It was inspired by a true story of an event that occurred during the Civil War. The story was adapted from the 1889 memoir "The Great Locomotive Chase" by William Pittenger. $7.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
June 25
Frederick Pride 2022
Main stage is at the amphitheater; second entertainment area at the park near Market Street. Bands, drag shows, DJ, food court, more. Free admission.
Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Linear Park, Frederick
Contact: thefrederickcenter.org
June 26
Cinema Club Film Series: "Great Expectations" (1946)
British film based on a slimmed-down version of the 1861 novel by Charles Dickens and starring John Mills and Valerie Hobson. The story follows a humble orphan boy named Pip who is given the opportunity to go to London and become a gentleman, with the help of an unknown benefactor. $7.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
June 27
Adult Protective Services Overview
Virtual presentation by the Frederick County Department of Social Services. World Elder Abuse Day is in June. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
June 28
Moderate Hike
With the Senior Rec Council. Pre-registration required.
Time TBD
Location: On the Appalachian Trail in Maryland
Contact: Ray at 301-662-6315
Fraud and Abuse Targeting Older Adults
Presentation by the Frederick County States Attorney's Office. Free, pre-register.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: In-person at Frederick Senior Center and at Virtual Senior Center
Contact: virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov or 301-600-3525
Virtual Lecture: "Maryland's Four Signers"
Four Marylanders — William Paca, Samuel Chase, Charles Carroll of Carrollton, and Thomas Stone — were among the 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776, and each of them lived in Annapolis at one time or another. Historic Annapolis Senior Historian Glenn E. Campbell profiles the four Maryland patriots who pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor in support of American independence. $15 per household, must pre-register.
Tmie: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Online, hosted by Historic Annapolis
Contact: annapolis.org/education/lectures
June 30
Alive @ Five
Outdoor happy hour with music by Joe Keyes and The Late Bloomer Band, jazzy funk. Ages 21 and older. $5 entry plus $5 drinks. Food available for purchase.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, Frederick
