Events are subject to change, cancellation or postponement. Please contact individual event organizers for up-to-date status of events.

FREDERICK COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES DIVISION CLASSES

Virtual 50+ Center live virtual and hybrid fitness classes. Preregister. $60 fitness pass for classes April through June.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov

Mondays

1:30 p.m. Line Dance — Improve your balance and have fun! Includes a review of basic steps.

2:45 p.m. Floor Yoga — Focus on alignment of the muscular and skeletal structures, along with breathing techniques using both held and moving postures.

Tuesdays

9 a.m. Strength & Stretch — A strength and balance training and gentle stretching class. Options for handheld weights, exercise bands and using no weights will be available. Options for seated as well

10:30 a.m. Morning Flow Yoga — Incorporating traditional and non-traditional yoga moves to energize and waken the body. These will include standing and sitting asanas (postures).

1:30 p.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and energizing music.

Wednesdays

9 a.m. Joy of Movement — "Aging Backwards: Eccentrics for Seniors" is a dynamic, gentle full body movement that increases cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and joint mobility. Can be done seated and standing, with modifications.

12:15 p.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and energizing music.

3 p.m. Meditation and Movement (M&M) — Tai-Chi inspired seated exercise class. The focus is on releasing tension in the body through slow movement and deep breathing.

7 p.m., second Wednesday of the month — Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep), helps induce a conscious meditative state between waking and sleeping. The practice reduces stress and improves sleep. You may lay on the floor, bed or recliner. Comfort is key.

Thursdays

9 a.m. Strength & Stretch — This is a strength and balance training and gentle stretching class. Options for handheld weights, exercise bands, and using no weights will be available. Options for seated as well

10:30 a.m. Morning Flow Yoga — Incorporating traditional and nontraditional yoga moves to energize and waken the body. These will include standing and sitting asanas (postures).

1 p.m. Line Dancing — Improve your balance, get moving and have fun. In-depth step instruction building on the previous weeks.

Fridays

9:15 a.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and fun music.

10:30 a.m. Yin Yang Yoga — This class brings together the benefits of passively holding yoga poses with more active dynamic sequences and standing postures; working on the muscles and blood flow, building strength, stamina and flexibility.

— — —

SENIOR RECREATION COUNCIL

Open Duckpin Bowling — 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Walkersville Bowling Lanes, contact Gerald at 240-651-1865.

Tuesdays Bridge — 8:45 a.m. to noon, Creekside at Taskers Chance Senior Apartments, call Pat at 240-651-5651.

Thursdays Bridge — 1 to 4 p.m., Spring Ridge Senior Apartments, call Judy Bell at 336-662-2889.

Adult Exercise — 8:50 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, William Talley Rec Center, Frederick, contact Sally at 301-906-1296

Softball — Practice at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, games at 6:30 p.m. Fridays, at Pinecliff Park. Contact Adrian at 301-662-6623.

Moderate Hike — May 3 and 17, time TBD, Maryland Appalachian Trail. Pre-registration required. Contact Ray at 301-662-6315.

Bicycling — May 5 and 19, time and location TBD. Pre-registration required. Contact Kathy at 301-606-0064.

Easy Hike — May 10, around Hood College. Pre-registration required. Contact Regine at 301-676-0665,

SRC Talley Book Group — 10:15 a.m. May 16, via Zoom, contact Jane at 301-658-8680.

Easy Hike — May 24, on the Gambrill Yellow Trail. Pre-registration required. Contact Regine at 301-676-0665.

Moderate Hike — May 31, Maryland Appalachian Trail. Pre-registration required. Contact Ray at 301-662-6315.

— — —

FARMERS MARKETS

Please follow market guidelines when visiting.

Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, 241 Potomac Str., next to the police station, Boonsboro, opening day is May 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through October. Locally sourced produce, meats, dairy, herbs, honey, baked goods, wines, skin care; live music, food trucks. 301-471-9816 or Facebook. 

Brunswick Main Street Farmers Market. Martins' Creek Municipal parking lot, Potomac Street at First Avenue, Brunswick. Second and last Friday of the month, 4 to 7 p.m. reopens in May. facebook.com/bmsfarmersmarket.

Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. May 7 Mother's Day Show with free plants to first 500 mothers. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com

Frederick Fresh Online. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, West side of Frederick, Point of Rocks. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. Email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.

Jefferson Farmers Market. Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine, May 18 through Sept. 14. Food trucks, live music. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.

Key City Food & Farm Market. William Talley Rec Center area of Baker Park, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. Food trucks and locally-sourced goods. Market hours are 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays, May 7 through Sept. 3. 301-600-3850 or 301-600-3846. updated 031522

Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m., May 5 through mid-October. middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.

Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 29. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.

Thurmont Main Street Indoors Farmers Market. Thurmont Plaza, 21 E. Main St., Thurmont. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through May 7. Mushrooms, local made sauces, baked goods, organic greens, Bantam Coffee Roasters on-site. On May 14, the market moves to the Community Park. thurmontmainstreet.com.

Worman's Mill Markets & Music. Worman's Mill, 2470 Merchant Circle, Frederick. 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays May through September. Live music, craft beverages, food trucks. 240-285-9263 or wormansmillvillage.com

MAY

May 1

BBQ Chicken Dinner

Drive through the Fire Station parking lot and purchase a dinner that includes 1/2 BBQ chicken, roll and choice of two sides. Sides available are macaroni salad, potato salad, coleslaw or applesauce. Just drive through the parking lot and place your order. You won't even need to get out of your car. Dinners will be available beginning at noon until sold out. $15.

Time: noon until sold out

Location: Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co., 702 N. Main St., Mount Airy

Contact: mavfc.org or 301-829-0100

Schifferstadt Architectural Museum Tours

The oldest home in Frederick County, a National Historic Landmark, open for tours every weekend through May. Trained docents will tell you how this extraordinary building came to be and show you how it was built. It's the story of German immigration and German home design in Colonial Maryland. Parking in the church lot across the street. $8, under age 12 free.

Time: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Location: Schifferstadt Architectural Museum, 1110 Rosemont Ave., Frederick

Contact: fredericklandmarks.org

Calvary UMC Community Concert Series: Featuring Members of the U.S. Army Chamber Ensembles

A diverse and creative program ranging from classical works to folk tunes and light pop. The concert will include both instrumental and vocal selections. If you are not fully vaccinated, please wear a mask to this event. Free.

Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 W. Second St., Frederick

Contact: calvaryumc.org/concerts or 301-662-1464 

May 2

Caregiving 101

Join Frederick County Senior Services Division Caregiver Support Program coordinators Mindy and Mary as they share information and resources about caregiving and tools for confident caregiving. Virtual presentation. Free, pre-register.

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

May 3

Exercise and Yoga Sessions

Every Tuesday and Thursday with the Middletown Seniors. $2 per class for exercise; $5 per class for yoga. No yoga on May 10.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: AMVETS, 408 W. Green St., Middletown

Contact: 301-371-5170

Afrique en Cirque by Cirque Kalabante

A highly colorful creation featuring a handful of amazing acrobats, and musicians from Cirque Kalabanté, performing their authentic choreography to the frantic rhythms of djembes and other native instruments of Guinea. $30.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick

Contact: 301-600-2828 or weinbergcenter.org

Historical Society of Mount Airy Meeting

Topic is the grocery stores of Mount Airy. Free.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. lower level, 702 N. Main St. Mount Airy

Contact: historicalsocietyofmountairymd.org

May 4

Food Fighters: Your First Line of Defense

Learn how to fill your cart and plan your menu to support a healthy immune system and reduce risk for heart disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer. Learn how to reduce salt, fat and sugar. Presenter is Thu Huynh, RD, LDN, in-store nutritionist, Giant Food. Free, pre-register.

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

Gateway Arch National Park: Constructing the Gateway Arch

The process of creating the Gateway Arch took many years before its completion in 1966. Today, the National Park Service manages the Gateway Arch and educates people about the architectural significance of this structure. In this program, we will be taken back to the 1960s to learn about the process of conceiving, designing and building the tallest national monument in the United States. Presenter is National Park Service Ranger. Free, pre-register.

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

Tai Chi Level 1

Focuses on balance and flexibility using slow, rhythmic and meditative body movements to enhance relaxation and inner calm. 8-week program. $25, pre-register.

Time: 1:45 p.m.

Location: Frederick 50+ Community Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

Beer & Yoga

Recurring weekly on Wednesday through Oct. 26 in the beer garden. Free admission, first pint $2 after the yoga. 

Time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Rockwell Brewery, 880 N. East St., Suite 201, Frederick

Contact: eventbrite.com/e/beer-yoga-at-rockwell-brewery-tickets-142588412781

May 5

Square Dancing

Experience the fun and camaraderie of square dance. Basic calls and simple dance patterns are taught and reviewed. 8-week program. $25, pre-register.

Time: 2:45 p.m.

Location: Frederick 50+ Community Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

Bingo

Also May 12, 19 and 26. Open to the public. Cash only, ages 21 and older. Doors open at 5 p.m., early birds at 6:45 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m. Kitchen open 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: American Legion Gold Star Post 191, 801 Prospect Road, Mount Airy

Contact: https://post191.com or 301-829-9161

Frederick Bird Club (Virtual) Meeting

Erin Hewett Ragheb will speak on Florida grasshopper sparrows. 

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Virtual

Contact: mdbirds.org/birding/meeting-frederick-bird-club-7

Sky Stage Swing Dance

Under the stars. Starts with a beginner lesson covering swing and blues basics. Social dancing follows until 10 p.m. $5 suggested donation. Continues on the first Thursday through Oct. 6.

Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Location: Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick

Contact: 301-662-4190 or skystagefrederick.com

May 6

Mid-day Hike: Spring Ephemeral ID Hike

Join staff and brush up on your spring ephemeral skills on Brown's Farm Trail, an easy half-mile loop hike through wetlands, a pine grove, a turn-of-the-century farmstead and an eastern hardwood forest. Ages 18 and older, $5, pre-register with Frederick County Parks and Rec.

Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Brown's Farm Trail, Catoctin Mountain Park, Thurmont

Contact: 301-600-2936 or recreater.com

May 7

First Saturday: "Mayfest"

Support local business by shopping, dining and visiting local galleries. 

Time: 10 a.m. to 9p.m.

Location: Downtown Frederick businesses

Contact: 301-698-8118 or downtownfrederick.org

"The Road to Gettysburg" First Saturday Walking Tour

Join historian Jake Wynn on a guided walking tour focused on Frederick's role in the Gettysburg Campaign. $15, and includes admission to the museum.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: National Museum of Civil War Medicine, 48 E. Patrick St., Frederick

Contact: 301-695-1864 or civilwarmed.org

May 8

Yoga in the Vines

With instructor Kristen Coffey. Each ticket also includes a wine tasting flight, souvenir logo glass. BYO yoga mat. 21 and older. $20.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Location: Loew Vineyards, 14001 Liberty Road, Mount Airy

Contact: exploretock.com/loewvineyards/event/316650/yoga-in-the-vines or 301-831-5464

May 9

Senior Resource & Education Fair

Registration is required. Space is limited. Panel discussion, 40+ senior care professionals will be in attendance. Lunch will be provided, and bingo will be played with prizes. Free for ages 55 and older.

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Frederick Community College, Cougar Grille & Conference Center, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick

Contact: soarfrederick.org or 240-575-9665

May 10

Wellness Walk

With Krista Hawley, Potomac Valley Audubon Society adult program coordinator. Walk the nature preserve trails. Free, pre-registration required.

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Location: Eidolon Nature Preserve, 2145 Orleans Road, Great Cacapon, W.Va.

Contact: adultprograms@potomacaudubon.org or 681-252-1387

Senior Lunch and Guest Speakers

With the Middletown Seniors. Guest speakers are Drs. Mary Beth Aranow and Ingrid Zimmer-Galler, retina specialist. The cost of lunch is $10, RSVP (required) for lunch by May 6.

Time: Noon

Location: AMVETS, 408 W. Green St., Middletown

Contact: 301-371-5170

May 11

Mid-Day Hike: Three Farms Bloody Lane Trail

4.7-mile hike with a 450-foot elevation gain on a loop trail that combines Three Farms Trail and Bloody Lane Trail. 18 and older, $5, pre-register with Frederick County Parks and Rec.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Antietam National Battlefield, Sharpsburg

Contact: 301-600-2936 or recreater.com

Sts. Peter & Paul Greek Festival

Greek customs, food and culture. Authentic Greek cuisine, live music, traditional dance performances. Free admission. Continues through May 15.

Time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 920 W. Seventh St., Frederick

Contact: 301-663-0663

New to Medicare Workshop

Overview of Medicare led by trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff, for beneficiaries, family members and caregivers. Understand benefits, bills and rights. Virtual presentation. Free, pre-register.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

Yoga

Focus will be on alignment of the muscular and skeletal structures, linked with conscious breathing techniques. Pace is relaxed and postures are adjusted to meet individual needs. Ages 18 and older. $30 for six-week session. Pre-register with Frederick County Parks and Rec.

Time: 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.

Location: Catactin Creek Nature Center, 2929 Sumantown Road, Middletown

Contact: 301-600-2936, recreater.com

Cooking Class: All About Bowls

Learn the science and strategy of making the perfect bowl meal and test popular favorites. Ages 18 and older. $44. Pre-register with Frederick County Parks and Rec.

Time: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Ballenger Creek Teaching Kitchen, 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick

Contact: 301-600-2936 or recreater.com

May 12

Alive@Five

Outdoor happy hour, live music. $5 entry plus $5 drinks. Food available for purchase. On Thursdays through Sept. 29.

Time: 5 to 8 p.m. 

Location: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, 50 Carroll Way, Frederick

Contact: 301-698-8118 or downtownfrederick.org

May 13

Bluegrass Jam

Open to all levels of acoustic musicians and vocalists. Spectators, families welcome. Sandwiches, snacks and sodas available for purchase. No smoking or swearing. $5 donation requested.

Time: 7 to 11 p.m.

Location: Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville

Contact: 301-898-3719

Frederick Acoustic Music Enterprises (FAME) Hosts Open Mic

Every second Friday through October. For novices to pros. Sign up to participate. Donations appreciated. Beer/wine available for purchase with ID.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Location: Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick

Contact: skystagefrederick.com

May 14

Frederick County Bird Count

With the Frederick Bird Club. Contact for details.

Time: TBA

Location: Frederick County

Contact: David Smith, lacsmith12@comcast.net

Bark in the Park

Off-leash areas, visit vendors, sample doggie products. Free.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Ballenger Creek Dog Park, Frederick

Contact: 301-600-2936 or recreater.com

Fest of Spring Caribbean Wine, Food & Music Festival

Interactive celebration of local and Caribbean culture through live performances, wine tasting, delectable cuisines, and arts village offering an array of indigenous jewelry, clothing & craft. ​Featuring performances by locally and internationally acclaimed artists Richie Stephens, Lukie D from LUST, Bryan Art, and much more. $25 to $100, under age 12 free.

Time: noon to 8 p.m.

Location: Frederick Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick

Contact: festofspring.eventbrite.com

Maryland Craft Beer Festival

Featuring 40+ Maryland craft brewing companies, live music, local artists, and local craft and food vendors. $40 person, includes unlimited sampling of Md. beer and a commemorative glass.

Time: 1:30 to 5 p.m.

Location: Carroll Creek Park, 44 S. Market St., Frederick

Contact: 410-252-9463 or mdcraftbeerfestival.com

Fashion Show and Tea Party

Spring fashion show by Alicia L. Boutique and Afternoon Tea Party sponsored by Union Bridge Lady Lions. Reservations required. Ages 18 and older.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Union Bridge Community Center, 4770 Ladiesburg Road, Union Bridge

Contact: 443-605-6252

May 15

Calvary UMC Community Concert Series Presents Michael Adcock, Pianist

In addition to traditional piano repertoire, he will offer a selection of unique transcriptions for the keyboard as well as classic and contemporary pieces from his recent CD, "Ragtime in Washington,” recorded at Calvary UMC in Frederick. The event is free and open to the public.

Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 W. Second St., Frederick

Contact: calvaryumc.org/concerts or 301-662-1464

May 16

Seniors in the Park: Off the Races: Celebrating Older Americans Month

Activities include socializing, exploring the park, horseshoes and lawn games, make-and-take crafts, musical sing-along program. Box lunches will be available. Walk-ins will not be accommodated. Free but you must pre-register.

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Utica District Park, hosted by Senior Services Division 50+ Community Centers

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-7020

May 17

Medigap/Supplemental vs. Advantage Plans

Learn about these different types of Medicare programs to determine which type is best for you. Trained SHIP staff lead the presentation. Free, but pre-register.

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

May 18

Third Thursday Bird Walk

With the Potomac Valley Audubon Society. 12-acre preserve, trail walking. Free, but pre-registration required.

Time: 7 to 10 a.m.

Location: Cool Spring Preserve, 1469 Lloyd Road, Charles Town, W.Va.

Contact: adultprograms@potomacaudubon.org or 681-252-1387

Mid-Day Hike: Jefferson Rock

Hike to the rock and explore the town of Harpers Ferry. Approx. 4.6-mile hike/walk with a 450-foot elevation gain. Requires the ability to hike at a fast-moving group pace in allotted time. 18 and older, $9, pre-register with Frederick County Parks and Rec.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Historic Harpers Ferry, W.Va.

Contact: 301-600-2936 or recreater.com

Salsa Under the Stars

Dance to Latin beats. 30-minute salsa lesson at 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation at the door, all ages.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Location: Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick

Contact: skystagefrederick.com

May 19

Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site

In September 1957, Little Rock Central High School (Arkansas) became a symbol for change and a catalyst for transformation in the civil rights movement. It was the first fundamental test to the United States’ resolve to enforce African American civil rights in the face of massive southern defiance following Brown v. Board of Education. Learn how the sacrifice and struggle endured by the Little Rock Nine have provided opportunities and opened doors for those seeking equality and education around the world. Presenter is National Park Service Ranger. Free, pre-register.

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

Cooking Class: Spectacular Summer Salads and Sides

Learn a variety of easy, healthy and delicious crowd-pleasing recipes. Ages 18 and older. $44, pre-register with Frederick County Parks and Rec.

Time: 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Location: Ballenger Creek Teaching Kitchen, 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick

Contact: 301-600-2936 or recreater.com

May 20

Groceries for Seniors

Free monthly distribution of seasonal produce, canned good and shelf-stable products. All Frederick County residents age 60+ with an income below $1,450 per month are eligible to participate. Bring a photo ID to register the first time. Third Friday of each month. 

Time: Noon, until all food is distributed

Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick

Contact: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50 or 301-600-1234

Historic St. Joseph's House at the Seton Shrine

Virtually walk in the footsteps of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton and a virtual tour of the house where Mother Seton started her school, taught and spent her last days. The house features artifacts that belonged to her and focuses on her educational mission, her devotion and her legacy as a Saint. Virtual presentation. Free, pre-register.

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

Thurmont Main Street Art & Wine Stroll

Meet local artists and artisans, sample wine from local vineyards, music. Free admission.

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Location: Thurmont Main Street, 11 Water St., Thurmont

Contact: 240-626-9980 or thurmontmainstreet.com

May 21

Stomp Out Heroin 5K Run/Walk

Helping adolescents at Maryland's only recovery high school, Phoenix Recovery Academy. Funds raised from this event will go towards needs of the school. $35.

Time: 8 a.m. to noon

Location: Urbana High School, 3471 Campus Drive, Ijamsville

Contact: eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-stomp-out-heroin-5k-tickets-259492086817 or heather@phoenixfoundation.org

Dog Jog

DHG Gives hosts in connection with The Dan Hozhabri Group's annual Bark in the Park! This event is a unique 5k as participants can run/walk with their furry, four-legged friend ... but of course, you don't have to have a dog to participate! Pre-register. $30 to $35.

Time: 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Location: Watkins Park, 615 Center St., Mount Airy

Contact: 301-712-7362

13th Annual Color Me Spring Vintage & Handmade Market

Sponsored by Middletown Rec Council. Vintage and handmade vendors, hunt coins in the Fairy Garden, crafts, 5 inflatables will benefit Middletown Girl Scouts, food, music and more.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Middletown Community Park, off Coblentz Road, Middletown

Contact: middletownrec.com

Maryland Iron Festival

Blacksmith demonstrations, hands-on casting and molding demonstrations, live iron pour, kids' activities, tours of historic Harriet Chapel, live music, beer and wine garden, food trucks, artist and maker market, guided hikes in nearby Catoctin Mountain Park, more. Free admission. Continues May 22.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, 12610 Catoctin Furnace Road, Thurmont

Contact: 240-288-7396 or catoctinfurnace.org

Beyond the Garden Gates Garden Tour

Venture beyond the garden gates of historic downtown Frederick on this unique tour, featuring public and private gardens. $25 advance, $30 day of tour. Continues May 22.

Time: 1 to 5 p.m.

Location: Downtown Frederick and Baker Park

Contact: 301-600-2841 or celebratefrederick.com

The Seldom Scene in Concert

Bluegrass band formed in 1971 in Bethesda. The Scene has been instrumental in starting the progressive bluegrass movement as their shows include bluegrass versions of country music, rock and even pop. See website for ticket information.

Time: 8 to 9 p.m.

Location: Black Rock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown

Contact: blackrockcenter.org or 301-528-2260

May 22

Civil War Style Church Service

Nondenominational church service conducted by a preacher wearing Civil War period attire and worshipers will sing hymns that were popular during the American Civil War. Most sermons preached in the chapel were originally delivered between 1861-1865. A short living history program immediately follows the service. The wearing of Civil War period attire is encouraged (but not required). Everyone is welcome to attend.

Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Rocky Springs Chapel, 7817 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick

Contact: historicrockyspringschapelandschoolhouse.org or 912-492-4355

"Remembering Hee Haw" Starring Original Cast Members The Kornfield Friends

A night of great country music and laughter! Lulu Roman, Irlene Mandrell, Jana Jae and country music hitmaker T. Graham Brown will bring a touch Kornfield County to Hagerstown. $28 to $58.

Time: 2 to 5 p.m.

Location: The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown

Contact: marylandtheatre.org or 301-790-3500

May 28

Caribbean Festival

Caribbean music, Linganore wines and wine tasting, artisan craft vendors, island cuisine. Prices vary, $32.50 to $60. Continues May 29.

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Linganore Winecellars, 13601 Glissans Mill Road, Mount Airy

Contact: linganorewines.com/mayfest

"Yellow Brick Road — A Tribute to Elton John"

A full concert tribute, complete with an incredible light show and sound system. Every detail of an actual Elton John concert is presented in such a way that will have Elton John fans screaming for more! $33.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Location: Big Cork Vineyards, 4236 Main St., Rohrersville

Contact: 301-790-3500 or ticketmaster.com/event/15005C64AD475275

May 30

Last Full Measure of Devotion

Join Park Rangers as they discuss the history and importance of Memorial Day. Patriotic music, National Moment of Silence. Free.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Monocacy National Battlefield Visitor Center, 5201 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Contact: nps.gov/mono

Axe Puro: Folkloric Music and Dance from Brazil

The Ologundê ensemble celebrates rich Afro-Brazilian culture through a diverse repertoire of music, dance, and martial arts. $5 advance, pay-what-you-can at the door.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster

Contact: carrollcountyartscouncil.org or 410-848-7272

