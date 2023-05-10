Historians have good reasons to think they know the U.S. Civil War really well. It was recent in historical terms, and life during the war was well-documented.
But what if not all of those documents have been studied?
Charles Schwalbe, president of the board of directors for the Boonsborough Museum of History, began to contemplate the ramifications of that near-certainty when the museum commissioned an inventory of the entire collection bequeathed to it by its founder and former owner, Doug Bast, who died in March 2021 at the age of 83.
“I’m certain of it. I am,” Schwalbe said of the likelihood that a scholarly examination of the collection will alter current understandings of the Civil War.
He doesn’t think the meticulous effort to inventory and digitize the collection’s estimated 100,000 historical objects and documents will produce any startling discoveries but that a new angle on known history will emerge from “a synthesis of a variety of things, sort of an unfolding of something that wasn’t known before by putting pieces together.”
Only two years into the laborious process of organizing the collection, many tantalizing hints of unpublished or under-reported Civil War perspectives are starting to surface from Bast’s collection. Firsthand contemporaneous accounts of military campaigns, hand-drawn battlefield maps and troves of slavery records are just a few of the important document collections recently uncovered by the museum’s volunteers.
Though Bast, a Boonsboro native with deep ancestry in the community, made his slowly-acquired private collection public in a limited way by opening the museum in the 1970s, its present-day custodians do not believe very much of it has ever been reviewed by professional historians.
“While Doug was always willing to share his knowledge and to show people around, it was never publicized much,” Schwalbe said. “What we’re doing now is going through all this stuff, and we’re finding just amazing things.”
IS THE COLLECTION WELL-KNOWN OR UNKNOWN? YES.Steve Recker, a professional database architect and amateur historian who is masterminding the inventory process, said the collection’s level of public exposure is difficult to quantify and is, in some ways, paradoxical.
The full scope of the collection is largely obscure even to its biggest fans, such as himself, and its artifacts have never made national headlines or caused earthquakes in academia. On the other hand, the collection’s existence has gained so much notoriety among hopeful scholars that the museum’s board is constantly receiving loan requests, and its influence has been felt even in Hollywood.
Recker said that paradox traces back to Bast’s idiosyncratic attitude about granting access to his guarded historical treasures, the sheer number of items and the collection’s inconsistent layers of organization.
When the production team of the 1997 Steven Spielberg movie “Amistad” asked to examine Bast’s collection of genuine 19th-century slave shackles so they could make realistic replicas, he granted permission for the team to photograph some of the items in the museum but refused to loan out the artifacts for detailed studies.
“What Doug would do is he would share certain things, but he’d always sort of keep some stuff under his vest — or maybe not even know everything he had because there was stuff all over the place,” Recker said. “He never comprehensively went through everything, and he never created a database or anything like that. I don’t even know where everything is.”
Recker said Bast exhibited a tendency to offer historians the possibility of access to certain materials because he enjoyed luring them into long talks about his favorite subjects. But he would forever push back the date of the promised access. This behavior allowed many scholars over the decades to see the collection’s potential for holding unpublished historical information but left them unable to positively confirm their suspicions, let alone announce breakthroughs.
Emilie Amt, a recently retired history professor from Hood College who knew Bast, said she was never able to see enough of his slavery documents to determine whether they are unique records.
Based on the dozen she has seen and photographed, she suspects he acquired most of them from the Washington County courthouse when it purged old records in the 1960s. Those records were copied before Bast obtained the originals and have since been made available in online databases. However, she said given that the collection contains hundreds of documents, she could not be certain that all of them have been enrolled at a courthouse.
“These documents in Boonsboro may not tell us anything we can’t find from other sources, or they may,” she said. “Until all the documents are catalogued and researchers go in and look at them, we won’t know. But seeing the originals can sometimes tell us things that the copies that are online don’t tell us.”
She said even if the original slavery records don’t provide more information than their known copies, they can spark an emotional connection to history. She recalls encountering an original “freedom certificate” in Bast’s collection that belonged to Grace Frances. As a free African American living in antebellum Maryland, she would have needed to always carry that certificate or risk being taken into slavery.
“There’s a tremendous emotional impact from seeing that and understanding a little more on a visceral level what life was like under that system,” Amt said.
DIGGING INTO THE COLLECTIONSince February, Recker has found slavery documents in the museum that show no signs of having been copied or formally examined. He said documents that were officially enrolled and copied by a courthouse bear a distinct stamp, and he has now seen dozens lacking that stamp.
He found a collection of uncopied slavery records that had belonged to Thomas Buchanan, a circuit court judge who lived in Washington County in the early 19th century. Many of these documents record Buchanan’s own transactions in human trafficking, such as an 1811 letter acknowledging his $300 payment “for the Mulatto girl called Capy.”
These kinds of records are invaluable to genealogists and scholars of African-American history, who frequently run into dead ends in their research because most enslaved individuals were only ever documented as property. The reference to Capy in a few of Buchanan’s papers may be the only extant evidence of the girl’s existence, and many more enslaved human beings are named and described in this collection.
But in addition to providing a way to identify previously unidentified individuals, the records offer a window into the early tensions around the subject of slavery between North and South. Because Maryland allowed slavery before the war and Pennsylvania greatly restricted the practice, slaveholders had to navigate a complex legal regimen to transport enslaved individuals across the state line. In some cases, this required formal consent from the enslaved.
A 1796 legal document in the Buchanan collection bears the seals of two Pennsylvania judges who affirmed an enslaved woman named Grace had granted permission for her enslaver to take her and her children from Pennsylvania to Maryland on the condition that “any Child or Children which may hereafter be born of the Body of the said Negro Woman Grace” would be free from slavery.
Schwalbe said one of the discoveries that most piques his curiosity is an unpublished diary collection by Henry Kyd Douglas, a Confederate officer who served on the staffs of General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and his successors during the most pivotal campaigns of the Civil War.
Douglas did write a book about his time serving with Jackson, which was published posthumously. But without examining his contemporaneous diary entries, it can’t be known whether historically significant information was left out of the book.
“[Douglas] was a prolific diarist. He kept daily diaries of his life, and we have almost his entire collection,” Schwalbe said. “Think of the insight into the top echelon personal perceptions of activities during the Civil War.”
Recker said he might be the most excited about a collection of notes, scrapbooks and photographs by Fred Cross, a one-time military archivist for the state of Massachusetts. He traveled extensively through the important Civil War sites of Washington County from the 1920s through the 1940s, documenting his interviews with surviving veterans and the descendants of families who lived near major battles.
Cross published a lot of his work about the Civil War, but never his research from those expeditions. Bast ended up with what appears to be Cross’ entire unpublished body of fieldwork, including thousands of battlefield photographs and their original negatives, about 20,000 pages of his writings and many physical battlefield relics.
As much as he would love to dig into those records in search of one-of-a-kind Civil War veteran stories, Recker said he must not allow himself to get distracted from his primary task of creating a master inventory of the collection.
“What we’re trying to do is not so much today understand what we have [but] just protect it so that somewhere down the road, people can get into the weeds,” he said. “I’d love to get into some of the particulars, but we’re just trying to make sure it’s there for future generations.”
WHO WAS DOUG BAST, AND HOW DID HE GET ALL THIS STUFF?Called “Boonsboro’s encyclopedia” in a March 2021 Hagerstown Herald-Mail article announcing his death, Doug Bast began his collecting habit at the age of 9 when he bought a glass bottle from a classmate for a dollar because he liked the color.
Given Boonsboro’s proximity to the Antietam National Battlefield and other Civil War sites, Bast was well-positioned to scoop up items from that era whenever he noticed people in his community clearing out their properties. A museum pamphlet quotes Bast telling the story of his first major Civil War acquisition.
“Once I was riding my bike, and an old farmer was burning a pile of ‘old Civil War junk’ he felt was clogging up his barn. I saw an old piece of paper that looked interesting, and he said I could have it if I promised not to bring it back! It was an original copy of Lee’s Proclamation to the People of Maryland from the Maryland Campaign of 1862. That is still on the wall of the museum.”
Recker said that over the decades, Bast became a cannier and more aggressive collector. He started asking elderly people if he could acquire their antiques. Many longtime local families gladly gave their items to Bast for the sake of preservation, but sometimes he had to go the extra mile to secure what he wanted.
If an elderly person didn’t want to part with an item, Bast would agree to buy it on the condition that he would delay collection until the person’s death. Recker said Bast was known to closely watch the health of those whose items he was set to collect, sometimes immediately entering their houses when they died to find his items.
His reputation as a local collector grew, and it became a frequent occurrence for families to drop off big loads of items at Bast’s doorstep when they were cleaning out their homes for sale.
As Bast entered the antiquities trading and auction world, he gained so many channels for collection that he began to acquire historically interesting items from well beyond Washington County. His museum boosts medieval manuscripts, Roman pottery and an Egyptian mummy, among many, many other world artifacts.
Recker said that when Bast first transformed his home into a museum, his collection was reasonably well documented and organized. Most of the items from this early period have corresponding provenance records and are displayed in an orderly fashion. But when he expanded the museum into his family’s old furniture shop several decades later, Bast’s collection habits became more chaotic.
When Recker was granted access to the property by the museum board, he discovered dozens of unlabeled boxes containing a mixture of important artifacts and garbage. He found valuable historical documents under piles of old National Geographic magazines. It was clear that Bast’s Parkinson’s Disease had taken a severe toll on the last several years of his life.
LOOKING TOWARD THE FUTUREWith the help of a few other volunteers and some grant awards, Recker has built both physical and digital systems for cataloging each item in the museum, a project that he estimates will take another four to six years to complete. He hopes that in about three years, many of the most important collections will be made viewable in a public-facing database. He plans to place priority on collections that will assist local families with their genealogical research but does not have a guess for when the entire museum collection will be publicly available in a digital format.
A recent grant for conservation assessments allowed the board to engage Lucy Midelfort, the architectural conservator for Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, who inspected the two museum buildings to ensure they provide a safe home for the Bast collection. Recker said they are hoping more grant money will enable to them to contract more conservators to assess the state of the collection itself.
Long term goals include rehabilitating the second floor of the furniture shop (annex) to be used as public research library, transforming the first floor of the annex into a modern and accessible museum space and refurbishing the original house museum while keeping Bast’s intended display scheme.
The museum is currently open each Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Visitors will be greeted by docents who will take them through the house museum in groups of five. After providing a small introduction to each room, visitors will be able to explore the displayed items at their leisure.
Erik Anderson is a freelance writer in Frederick who cares about few things more than the history of his community. Email him at erikanderson07@gmail.com.
