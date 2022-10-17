A Public Art Design Workshop will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Bernard Brown Community Center, 629 N. Market St., Frederick. This workshop is being held for the public to learn about and provide feedback on plans for a new sculptural landmark for North Market Street.
“Community input is a vital component of this public art project,” says Kara Norman, executive director of Downtown Frederick Partnership. “We’re excited to gather feedback.”
The workshop is being organized by Downtown Frederick Partnership and African American Resources Cultural Heritage Society of Frederick County (AARCH Society).
Public art consultants William and Teresa Cochran will describe little-known aspects of the site’s history and engage participants in a conversation to shape the design approach and artist selection for a prominent new contemporary sculpture at the Seventh Street Fountain Park.
The sculpture is envisioned as a statement piece to honor our shared humanity and Frederick’s collective commitment to building a more sustainable and inclusive community.
The newly redesigned and improved Seventh Street Fountain Park will begin construction in the summer of 2023. The restored 19th-century cast iron fountain and the new contemporary public artwork will be twin focal points for the new park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.