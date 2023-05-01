IMG_8838-01.jpg.jpeg

A view of the beach.

 Photo by Amber LaChelle

I immediately hit it off with Pita, my new driver. He is a large man that wears a constant smile and has a philosophy on life that would make Fonzie blush. After just a 10-minute ride from the beach to my hotel in Paquera, Costa Rica, we both agree to meet up later for drinks. Pita wants to show me around the tiny town.

My new friend and his lovely girlfriend pick me up on time, if not a little early — quite an impressive feat for most of Latin America. I have almost become accustomed to the cultural norms revolving around punctuality outside the United States.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription