The ferry ride from Puntarenas to the Paquera peninsula in Costa Rica is just over an hour and is the quickest route. I’m surprised as the ticket agent only charges me $1.50. What a deal!
I sling my backpack over my shoulder and walk toward the large vessel, up several steps, eventually making my way onto the main balcony. It seems my options are to stay outside in the heat, head up to a higher platform with an even better view where I can hear a rowdy crowd already imbibing from the deck bar, or go inside into a comfortable, air-conditioned room with cushioned seats that offers a small kitchen serving empanadas and other snacks and drinks. While munching down on a cheese empanada and hydrating with the local Imperial, I enjoy the most spectacular views of the Gulf of Nicoya.
Most tourists come to the Nicoya Peninsula to visit the Curú Wildlife Refuge and witness the splendor of the bioluminescent beaches at night. If you want to see wildlife, take short hikes, see spectacular beaches or get urinated on by a monkey in the parking lot, this place is for you.
However, my plan is to head to the Curú reserve the following day, so once I arrive at Paquera, I ask the taxi driver to take me to a beach where only locals would spend time. This is normally how I begin exploring a new area. Residents hold all the secrets. But I want in on them.
Playa Órganos is unlike any beach I have been to. I arrive on a gravel road that opens up to a view that looks like something out of a movie scene. Tall coconut trees extend from white sand that leads to a quiet beach with an amazing view of the ocean surrounded by small mountains and islands in the distance. The driver says I won’t receive cell service, nor will I find a taxi in the area, so he will send someone to pick me up in three hours. To immediately feel trust in people when traveling is a much-needed feeling of comforting.
I walk up to the only building in site, an old shack-like structure that contains a small kitchen along with what looks like might be living quarters. A friendly older woman approaches the counter and asks if I’d like ceviche with a shot of rum. As I wait for lunch, I wander off to check out the beach with another Imperial. A small calf is resting in the shade with its dog friend. No one else is around. The beach is all mine. Tranquil. Meditative. The only sounds are the birds and the ocean in the distance.
I find a fire pit with a carseat used as a makeshift seating arrangement. At first, it seems like an eyesore but then grows on me. Like the tiny seafood restaurant, it’s a charming reminder of how even in a country like Costa Rica that has so many foreign visitors every year, there are still areas to explore to find your own hidden gem. This is what Ticos (Costa Ricans) must mean when they say “Pura Vida,” which translates to “Pure Life.”
The seafood is fresh, delicious and filling. The weather is perfect and the view mesmerizing. The rum is smooth. I seek these beautiful moments wherever I go. Sometimes solitude without access to the normal, daily conveniences we are used to is a much-deserved break. The sun is beginning to set, and although it seems my day is winding down, I have an intuitive sense that my night isn’t over yet. Just then, a car drives up and a guy about my age, with a big smile, waves at me and asks, “Pura Vida! Trevor?”
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a writer, content creator and cultural traveler. Follow his adventures at roguevagabond.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.