IMG_8798-01.jpeg
Photo by Amber LaChelle

The ferry ride from Puntarenas to the Paquera peninsula in Costa Rica is just over an hour and is the quickest route. I’m surprised as the ticket agent only charges me $1.50. What a deal!

I sling my backpack over my shoulder and walk toward the large vessel, up several steps, eventually making my way onto the main balcony. It seems my options are to stay outside in the heat, head up to a higher platform with an even better view where I can hear a rowdy crowd already imbibing from the deck bar, or go inside into a comfortable, air-conditioned room with cushioned seats that offers a small kitchen serving empanadas and other snacks and drinks. While munching down on a cheese empanada and hydrating with the local Imperial, I enjoy the most spectacular views of the Gulf of Nicoya.

