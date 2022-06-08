Andrew Reiner has devoted years of his life to studying and teaching healthy masculinity and what that looks like in our contemporary culture.
He published his first book, “Better Boys, Better Men: The New Masculinity That Creates Greater Courage and Emotional Resiliency,” in 2020 and is a full-time lecturer at Towson University, where he teaches writing, as well as two honors seminars he’s created, The Changing Face of Masculinity and Leading Lives That Matter.
He lives in Frederick County with his wife, son, stepdaughter and two dogs.
On June 14, he will join the Rev. Carl Gregg, minister at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, and Gerard Young, author of the series “That Jaxon Wright Life,” to host the free event How to Turn Toxic Masculinity into Healthy Masculinity at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick. The conversation will be followed by a Q&A session with the audience.
Ahead of his appearance, he took some time to tell us more about his work and why it is so important.
In your book “Better Boys, Better Men,” you mention unhealthy behaviors you’d picked up growing up, mainly from your older brother. Were you taught healthy masculinity at all as a kid? If so, by whom?
I was taught some healthy masculine behaviors as a kid but not by design. My father was like a lot of fathers: He was very conflicted. He raised his sons to be athletes, tough competitors, scrappy and quick to anger — and he had a tornado of a temper, unleashing it often at the slightest provocation. I realize all these years later that he was so quick to anger because he was constantly looking for ways to vent his deeper stress, sadness, shame and frustration, all of which he didn’t feel was OK to show. He often terrorized our home life. The dinner table was a minefield that comfortably sat six. Like so many men, he just didn’t know any other way to navigate a life and emotions that were too big for him.
And yet, of anyone in my family, including my mom, he was the one who showed me the most tenderness and affection that I sorely needed. When I was little, he was the one holding my hand when we walked on city streets and hugging me tight and kissing my forehead. These are some of the same ways I show my son my love — with greater frequency.
And I had a tutor in early adolescence who was laughed at and ridiculed because, to many people, he came off as too effeminate. He smiled a lot. He stood with his hands on his hips — with his fingers facing the “wrong” way, towards his back — and hand gestures were too “feminine.” He was gentle and soft-spoken and never raised his voice with a bunch of students who were obnoxious, disrespectful and deserved some swift, forceful words. It was the first time in my life I had encountered a man who was so grounded in, self-possessed in, a version of masculinity that could be patient, gentle, joyous and loving, with boys, especially. At the time, his seeming passivity drove me crazy, yet I was awestruck by what I now would call “healthy masculinity.”
What was the most challenging toxic masculinity trait you’d picked up early in life that you had to unlearn? What was it like to move into that new terrain?
First, I think we need to start using a different term than “toxic masculinity.” Far too many people toss it around blithely — on social media, in memes, in article headlines — without having a clear understanding of when it applies. It doesn’t apply to many of the instances for which it’s being used. And, whether the people who recklessly use it care or not, and they should, it’s incredibly unproductive and damaging to boys and men. If we want to have a productive and thoughtful conversation about masculinity, we need to stop using such a sweeping, punitive label.
What term should we use in place? Static masculinity. Many, not all, of the behaviors that get swept into the ‘toxic’ label are behaviors that don’t directly threaten other people’s safety and well-being and that more accurately reflect static or stuck behaviors from the old-school masculine script. For example, boys and men are far more depressed than we realize. Yet, when they try to swallow back this mental illness — and the shame they feel around it — that better reflects a behavior that’s keeping them stuck in old ways of “being a man” that don’t serve them — eventually, the rest of us, either. That’s what I mean by static masculinity.
Along these lines, it’s important to acknowledge that there’s a form of the feminine that’s been developing over the past decades that’s also unproductive and damaging — not wholly empowering, as some people insist. For example, research shows that a lot of younger women, especially, are becoming far more reactive and violent in romantic relationships, and ask bartenders about the fights they see among women. They’re binge drinking at higher rates; they’re bullying female co-workers at higher rates; it’s “Mean Girls” meets adulthood. Yet it’s unproductive to call these behaviors toxic and to label feminism as toxic. That said, these behaviors that some people insist are empowering are the same ones we dismiss as toxic in men. Bottom line: We’re right to call out these behaviors as destructive in men, and we’re right to call them out as destructive in women.
Was there a lightbulb moment when you realized you had adopted some of these toxic masculinity tropes without having realized it? And what began your path around self actualization, of embodying your own healthy masculinity, i.e., what prompted this fascination, passion and mission to teach and write about masculinity? In your book, you credit becoming a father as being pivotal for your growth in this area.
There were three reckonings for me on this path. One: When I stopped getting into fistfights when I was 11, I unclenched my fists. This was when I started realizing how awfully boys treated each other in the name of becoming a “man.” This was when I first decided that I would push back against the kind of brutal masculinity my brother practiced — and tried to impose on me.
Two: Crying, unexpectedly, on an airplane for the first time in many years during my late 20s. I didn’t try to stop or hide my tears. If felt empowering, liberating, and kickstarted my path towards greater emotional honesty.
Three: The birth of my son. By the time he was born, nearly 11 years ago, I had been waging a micro-pitched battle against unproductive behaviors tied to traditional masculinity. Having a son lit a fire in me. When my wife and I realized that our son was biologically male, I knew what lay ahead of me. There were important questions I had to face up to. How would I raise a son that wasn’t tongue-tied from the limiting script of traditional masculinity? How would I do this and not have my son walking around with a target on his back?
It was no longer just my own beef with the limitations of traditional masculinity. Now I had a son, and I wanted to play a part in creating a world where he could have a brand of masculinity that aligned with his own deeper authenticity as a human.
Soon I realized I couldn’t stop there. All boys and men needed this permission and this right, because few boys and men still feel they have the permission to break with the script. The wanton violence, emotional stoicism which leads to depression and, eventually, suicide — which are epidemic among males of all ages — are just a few examples of the ways boys and men don’t feel they have permission to break with the script.
How do the qualities of healthy masculinity help an individual? How do they help the collective?
If we want healthy masculinity to benefit the collective society, then we need to give boys and men permission to learn and practice it. And we need to shift our own expectations about what it means to be a man. Because a lot of people who are forward-thinking about what girls and women need are still working from a dusty script when it comes to boys and men.
A lot of learning and practicing healthy masculinity starts with feeling that you have permission to practice it. It isn’t just many men who withhold this permission; many girls and women do, as well. A lot of boys and men are still getting messages that if they want to be considered competent, then they need to play sports. They need to throw a punch — or produce a gun — if they feel shamed, disrespected, or for the “honor” of their mothers, girlfriends and wives. They need to be protectors and providers. They need to make sacrifices with their bodies, including dangerous risk-taking. They should never betray fear. These expectations are still prevalent among many males and females.
What they don’t tell boys and men is this: You can be a boy or man in any way you want to be. That means you don’t have to throw a punch or pull out a gun or sacrifice your body or always be the fearless protector. You are entitled to access and express the full spectrum of your deeper human emotions — your humanity. You are an emotional being.
If you could sum up how to turn toxic masculinity into healthy masculinity in one sentence, what would it be?
Give boys and men permission to access the full spectrum of their deeper emotional lives, so they can become more fully integrated emotional beings.
How have you noticed the pandemic shifting the roles of men in America?
One thing I’ve observed during the pandemic is how more men, especially younger men, are seeking out men’s groups and, especially, mental health apps for their greater struggles around anxiety and depression. Mental health apps are great because they invite anonymity and the convenience of seeking help in privacy, on your own time. For many men who fear asking for help and appearing vulnerable, this is a great first step into seeking treatment or simply commiseration and validation from other guys who are in the same boat. I’m hoping that this help-seeking trend will spill over into other parts of these guys’ lives, that it will start to normalize help-seeking and will re-imagine the concept of independence in men. So far, this has been a very promising development.
Who are some role models you admire for their embodying healthy aspects of masculinity?
Barack Obama, for showing deeper emotions during speeches; Bruce Springsteen, for telling the world about his profound struggles with mental illness; Mister Rogers, for openly telling people they were loved and accepted for who they were; John Lennon, for showering his son Sean openly with unconditional love and nurturing — and singing songs about it; and Terry Crews, for speaking up about being sexually assaulted.
Is there one piece of advice you could give parents raising young boys?
Meet boys where they are with their inner lives. When they get emotional — especially sad, shamed, scared or frustrated — don’t diminish their natural, normal emotional reaction. Don’t tell them “don’t cry” or “c’mon, this isn’t that bad” or “get over it.” That perpetuates the message that boys aren’t supposed to be emotional beings, which sets up a future of emotional disconnect which impacts their future love lives, leads to depression and anger, violence, emotional isolation and, increasingly suicide. Instead, normalize these feelings in boys by commiserating with their feeling, or acknowledge that he seems sad, scared or frustrated, or, at the very least, let him know that it’s OK to have this feeling and that you’re there for him if and when he’s ready to talk about it.
Can you talk a little bit about what you, the Rev. Carl Gregg and Gerard Young will bring to audiences during the event? What was your mission in planning this event? What do you hope to inspire in people or leave them with?
We want to start a much-needed conversation around contemporary masculinity and the growing lack of context, critical objectivity and even empathy around how we think and talk about boys and men. This isn’t about making excuses — it’s about having a more thoughtful conversation that needs to move forward, beyond the constant reflexive vilifying and toward greater curiosity. If we want the less healthy parts of masculinity to change, then we need to be willing to ask questions, rather than constantly judge, to listen and to open our minds and hearts a bit more. Our goal for this conversation is to take the conversation about contemporary masculinity forward, because a healthier form of masculinity ultimately benefits us all.
At the end of the evening, I personally hope this conversation leaves people with more questions than answers and a willingness to focus more on how we can shift to a conversation about what boys and men need — for themselves and for the rest of us.
This conversation has been edited for space and clarity.
