German-born artist Claudia Konkus, who teaches the German language at Westminster High School, will present her debut art show, “Disappearing Giants,” for one night only on July 15 in Westminster. The exhibition, which will feature her hyper-realistic colored pencil drawings of apes, will be held at the American Ice Company in Westminster from 6 to 8 p.m.
Prior to teaching, Konkus’ work as a dog trainer deepened her bond with animals.
In her artist’s statement, Konkus states, “The animals that I drew for this collection are not found in Maryland or anywhere in the United States, save for wildlife shelters and zoos. Drawing them, bringing them to life, gives me an emotional connection to a creature that lives and breathes halfway across the world.”
She adds that she also feels this bond when grieving owners of deceased pets hire her to draw their portraits.
“In the same way I bring exotic animals to life, I feel that I breathe life back into these pets that felt more like family.”
Konkus’ connection to animals is a big inspiration.
“The innocence of these great creatures strikes a deep chord within me and inspires me to tell their story through my art,” she says of the apes in her exhibit. “I want my audience to look into their eyes and feel a similarity to them. There is a certain aspect of humanity in every living being.”
What started your interest in art and motivated you to study it in graduate school?
I’ve always had an interest in art, even as a child. It took me a long time to be brave enough to allow others to know of my passion.
In this show, you display stunningly lifelike pictures of apes, done in colored pencil. What do you like about colored pencil? Are you working with any other mediums right now?
In the past, I have dabbled in watercolor and pastels. I fell in love with colored pencils because they make it possible to draw the smallest details.
How did you choose to feature drawings of apes in your collection?
I feel a personal connection to these gentle giants and a need to raise awareness about their habitat loss.
Were there any drawings that were extra special to you?
Yes. The orangutans are special to me because they have always been my favorite animal. The babies remind me of human children, which I find appealing.
What would you like people to take away from your show?
I would like to have people feel a connection to these special animals. I want my audience to become an advocate for their preservation.
Where can people see more of your work or buy a piece?
They can contact me via email at claudiakonkus1@gmail.com, or they can reach me through my Instagram @claudiatonnefineart.
I am still working through “Disappearing Giants.” Next, potentially I’ll draw animals native to Maryland.
Erin Lyndal Martin is a creative writer, arts journalist and visual artist. Her web presence is at erinlyndalmartin.com.
