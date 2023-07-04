69413963919__CD7497F0-86DE-419C-9E46-B0598359050E.jpeg

German-born artist Claudia Konkus, who teaches the German language at Westminster High School, will present her debut art show, “Disappearing Giants,” for one night only on July 15 in Westminster. The exhibition, which will feature her hyper-realistic colored pencil drawings of apes, will be held at the American Ice Company in Westminster from 6 to 8 p.m.

Prior to teaching, Konkus’ work as a dog trainer deepened her bond with animals.

