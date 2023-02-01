Gary_Headshot.jpg

Gary Dyson

In his most recent book, “The Rebels of Frederick County: The Frederick County Maryland Men Who ‘Went South’ During the War Between the States, 1861-1865,” Gary Dyson separates the men of Frederick who served in the Confederate military into three categories: those who joined early in the war, those who joined late in the war and those who never lived in Frederick until after the war. Basing his work on contemporary documents, he writes short profiles on 347 local Confederate soldiers, detailing as much information as he could find about their families, their war service and their employment in Frederick before and after the war.

Dyson, a Marine Corps veteran and author of several history books, recently talked with 72 Hours about “The Rebels of Frederick County.” The book is available in paperback from major book sellers.

