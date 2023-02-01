In his most recent book, “The Rebels of Frederick County: The Frederick County Maryland Men Who ‘Went South’ During the War Between the States, 1861-1865,” Gary Dyson separates the men of Frederick who served in the Confederate military into three categories: those who joined early in the war, those who joined late in the war and those who never lived in Frederick until after the war. Basing his work on contemporary documents, he writes short profiles on 347 local Confederate soldiers, detailing as much information as he could find about their families, their war service and their employment in Frederick before and after the war.
Dyson, a Marine Corps veteran and author of several history books, recently talked with 72 Hours about “The Rebels of Frederick County.” The book is available in paperback from major book sellers.
Why did you feel the need to tell the stories of these soldiers?
There’s always a book coming out about Antietam, Gettysburg — big battles. People try to interject their different thoughts about how the battle went, but we know how the battle went in the long run. I want to tell the stories about the individual soldiers, their lives, and what details of their lives may have influenced them to do what they did.
It all started in 2019, when I started to volunteer with Mount Olivet Cemetery. They’re trying to get a database online of all veterans buried in the cemetery from all wars. When I was first given a whole bunch of folders to research, I was given the Confederate soldiers on Confederate Row. There’s a long line on the back edge of the cemetery of Confederate soldiers who died in Frederick hospitals during the war and were buried there. Over time, accumulated lots of records and research about Confederate soldiers.
Given that most Fredericktonians fought for the Union, why did some choose the Confederacy?
It was a Union city, but there were many young men in Frederick who, right off the bat, decided to serve the Confederacy for various reasons [in 1861]. There were plenty of them who went South because of slavery, who were pro-slavery, but there were others where it’s not so clear. Some went, for want of a better word, [for] adventure. Some went under peer pressure. Some Frederick men even joined the Confederate Army in 1864 when the Confederate Army returned because some of their friends in the Confederate Army persuaded them to join.
There were a lot of younger men who were rebellious and looking for something to do, especially when the Confederate Army occupied Frederick [in 1862]. However, of all the men who did follow them out of Frederick thinking they would join the Southern army, a good number were back home within two weeks, having repented of what they had done or realizing they did not want to do this. This was not what they signed up for, so they came home. The vast majority went back to doing what they were doing before. Some even served for the Union Army. There’s at least one on the list — there might be more — who followed the Confederacy out of Frederick [in 1862] yet fought for the Union at Monocacy [in 1864].
How many of these Frederick Confederates survived the war, and what were their lives like afterwards?
Of the 347, there weren’t all that many who died during the war. The vast majority survived, and they went on to do work in government, resume their pre-war jobs, or if they were young, they picked up a trade after the war, got married, started families. Newspapers would note when they came home, sometimes as a warning to them not to come home. But after a time period, maybe a couple of years, that [sentiment] seemed to die down, and they resumed their lives.
Can you say more about how they integrated back into the community?
Most of them were accepted, but in some of the obituaries, you can tell they were unrepentant rebels. They were very proud of their service. Some of the soldiers who died at the Pikesville Confederate Soldiers’ home would have a funeral with the Confederate flag draped on their casket and all their veteran friends as pall bearers. But those were noticeable exceptions. The vast majority just became normal citizens. A good number of them didn’t even want to bring up their service in the war.
Did you encounter any documents regarding interactions between former Confederate soldiers of the county and the local African-American population?
I don’t think that I have any resources on that. There’s one soldier, I think it might be somewhat related, a [former Confederate] soldier in New Market who returned home after the war. When he was older, he went out his front door and a team of horses ran over him, and that’s how he died. The team was owned by an African American, and when the African American realized what had happened, he panicked and ran to Philadelphia. But the soldier’s family did not prosecute because they knew it was an accident, and he later returned home. It was a total accident, but at the time, he was frightened and wasn’t sure he’d get a fair shake, so he left.
Can you share your plans for future projects?
I will probably start working on the Union Soldiers of Frederick County. I don’t know what I’ll call it. It’s just going to take a lot more time because there were so many of them.
This interview has been edited for space and clarity.
