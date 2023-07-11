For 31 seasons, Ed Herendeen, founder of the Contemporary American Theater Festival at Shepherd University, was solely in charge of selecting new scripts that would be produced on the festival stage each year. With his retirement in 2021, the reins went to Peggy McKowen, longtime CATF associate producing director who is now its producing artistic director.
McKowen recently spoke with 72 Hours about her approach to selecting the festival’s repertory for the first time this season.
What is your philosophy for being the first person other than Ed to choose shows for CATF?
It’s funny when you put it that way. I think there are a couple of things that went through my mind as I was thinking about this season. One was I wanted to be true to what I think is the intrinsic taste or mission of the festival, which is to provide work that is thought-provoking, that is in some ways challenging, that is addressing ideas and issues of our contemporary society. I wanted to maintain what I believe CATF is about. But also, I knew that I have a somewhat different artistic sensibility and taste than what Ed may have had. I knew I also had to be very true to what I responded to and what I thought was a powerful moving story.
Could you elaborate on that?
I think Ed was a very literary person, and in some ways, there was an intellectual approach to a story for him. Sometimes I think that is what drew him to the story: the literary, intellectually compelling part of that story. I think I read a little bit more from a heart and spirit level. Ed always said, “I just have to trust my gut,” so there definitely was a visceral instinctive response to the stories he picked, but maybe we just lead with different instincts.
I just want to say too that what I chose does have literary merit. I don’t want it to be interpreted in that way. The plays we have this season are well-written.
Artistic philosophies aside, are you bringing a different methodology to the way you select the shows?
One of the things I try to do in my approach is source a little differently. I really am trying to reach out to all the different new play resources — the different festivals and the people who either are in charge of or are part of a new play festival, to get recommendations from them, to just open up the breadth of plays that are accessible to us. I feel like I was really seeking input from a lot of different sources. One of the things I’m trying to do is build relationships among the new play community so there is this sharing of information on a very personal level, and people are getting to know each other. That’s one part of my methodology that is opening up some things for CATF.
[Ed] typically worked with agents. He would make contact and build partnerships with various literary agents, which I have also been doing, but that was his primary way of soliciting plays or receiving plays, so I’ve just tried to move to a few different avenues in addition to the literary agent path.
Ed told me once that he looks for plays that speak to stark realism, that he avoids anything that smacks of escapism. Have you continued that approach?
I am very, very conscious of where we are in the world today, coming out of the pandemic and coming out of this reawakened world of social justice, and it is a different time in the world than it was three years ago, four years ago. That reflection of where we are in the world today has definitely impacted the way I’m reading, what plays I’m receiving and, I think, probably even what people are writing.
It’s not escapism. I wouldn’t say that at all because I think some of the plays this summer are profound and almost cathartic in their impact. Some of them are not easy to sit through. But I think because of this catharsis, there is a kind of healing that this time is requiring, and I think there is a kind of connection to human beings, to one another, in a very personal sense about our relationships to our fellow people that is really important now. And so I don’t know that it has that kind of in-your-face grit, but I think that’s partly because this is not the time for it. I just don’t think that’s where we are.
It’s not easy. Healing is not always easy. That’s why I say escapism is definitely not the word, but I don’t feel it’s as dissecting, in a way.
I’m sorry to keep bringing up Ed, but he is the main point of reference for anyone who’s attended CATF in the past. He once told me he never chose a particular theme for a season but found that one would often emerge. Do you find that to be the case with the show’s you’ve selected for 2023?
I did do the same, in that I did not try to pick a theme or think about how to make them all work together. But yes, of course, now it is very apparent there are some shared ideas and themes. One of them is around the idea of death — life and death, how we live our lives now. In the world where we are, that is a big question that people are really reflecting on in a very different way. How we live and the choices we make about the quality of our lives is important, and you will see that throughout many of these plays ... how we face death and what it means to come to that point feeling like you have lived the life you wanted and you’re at peace with the way you’ve lived your life.
A lot of theater companies in the area are reporting lasting impacts from the pandemic. Has it brought any permanent changes to CATF?
Yes, for sure. One of the things is people are really re-examining how they live their lives. The way we have worked in theater previously, which was six-day weeks with endless hours and a lack of balance with the rest of our lives, that has really shifted. Theater artists now really want to be able to go home in the evening or have some time with their families or to do the other things they do in their lives. They want to have a little more time off and have a more manageable workload, so the stress level is not so significant. Really shifting the way we create is a long-term impact of this time we’ve come out of.
All of this was stirring for a while in the theater before the pandemic, but the pandemic either forced some of us to change or gave some of us the opportunity to make those changes, and I think that’s a long-term impact. I think we will continue to find ways to create in a more manageable lifestyle.
The other thing is I think there’s been a great impact on audiences. I think they’re more selective, and I think the audience that was coming to the theater may not be coming back in its entirety. One of the challenges for us as a performing arts organization is building a new audience. How do we build a new audience outside of the audience we’ve always had? Reaching out to different communities and reaching into a population that isn’t as familiar with theater is something we have to do now.
Why do you think certain segments of your audience will not return?
There are probably some people who feel like they didn’t miss it. I think there are some people who think, “Oh, I didn’t go to the theater for two and a half years, and I did other things and I like those other things.” It may have just opened an opportunity for them to find a new interest, a new direction. I just think some of them have chosen another path.
Then I think some of them are probably in that position that they are not able. For us, particularly, coming to the theater means travel. You can’t easily get to CATF like you can get to a theater in an urban center. I think people are choosing how and when they travel, and that’s another impact on how they go to the theater and whether they want to make that trip.
Were a lot of your audience on the older side?
They were definitely on the older side. I think everyone in the theater feels like their audience is more on the older side. But there is a kind of standard about that because typically one of the challenges we’re facing in the theater is also accessibility. In order to buy two tickets to the theater, you have to have a certain income, and you also have to have a kind of lifestyle that makes you available at that time. So for people who have children — being a mother, I get this deeply — it’s hard to say I’m going to give up this whole evening with my family. There’s a demographic in there for whom it’s a little more challenging to get to the theater. Not that they don’t come, but in a large population, that’s not who we’re seeing in the theater necessarily, and if we do, we’re seeing them once or twice. Then there’s a population that is just aging in their ability to travel in the way they did.
And I do think, particularly with the younger demographic, this question of “How do I live my life?” is No. 1. Their choice may be “I want to travel and see the outdoors and experience other things instead of going to theater.” That’s what I’m saying about getting a new audience. We have to woo some people into the theater to say, “This is an experience that can be enriching in your life and can be fulfilling in ways that these other things you’re drawn to can be fulfilling.”
This season, you’ve changed from six plays to five. Will it be five going forward?
I’m not committed to it always being five. I just felt this year it was right. Part of it is because of how we are working and trying to create a more manageable experience for the artists and even for the audiences to experience, and to provide more time in the calendar for artists in rehearsal, to alleviate some of the pressure of trying to get everything done at the same time.
In addition to going to five plays, we have really adjusted our internal calendar and schedule. For example, we typically repped two shows in each theater; this year we’re repping two shows in one theater, and we have one show in three theaters. That helps us in many different ways with the technical rehearsal process and the ability to build scenery and all the other productions elements relative to each venue. And instead of teching all six plays within a day or two, we’re staggering those techs a little.
It sounds like you’re really working hard to work less hard.
Yes, we are. That’s one of the things that’s exciting about the season is we’re trying a lot of different things and we are also doing a lot of it for the first time. Even though I have been here for many years and I had this routine in my body, that’s not what I’m living this season. Sometimes that difference feels uncomfortable or makes me feel anxious, and I have to stop and think about the fact that we’re making change and in that change we’re going to learn some things. We’re going to keep what works, and we’re going to rethink things that don’t work. This year feels very exploratory and a little nerve-wracking at times.
Is there anything in particular you would like everyone to know about this season?
One of the things I’m saying to everyone is this is a challenging time in the industry, and everybody knows that, but it is also a very challenging time for people who produce new plays. We are losing theaters and companies and festivals across the industry, so for CATF to be here and produce five plays in repertory like this is a big deal. We’re so grateful to our supporters and to our audience and to the people who have continued to come and support new plays. We just hope they will continue to do so. No one in the theater is out of the water yet. We are working hard to be able to produce at the level we produce, and so we are grateful for the support and hope people will continue that support.
