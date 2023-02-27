mushrooms.JPG

Pink oyster mushrooms in a grow bag. In the last class, the group will take a field trip to the BaltiSpore facility, and everyone will take home their own inoculation kit.

 Courtesy photo

Harriet Harris, cofounder of BaltiSpore, will lead a class at Fox Haven Farm in Jefferson called Fungus Among Us to share their love of mushrooms. They took a few moments to talk with 72 Hours about where their foraging all began and how they got to where they are now.

I was wondering if you could start off by explaining where and when your interest in fungus began?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription