Harriet Harris, cofounder of BaltiSpore, will lead a class at Fox Haven Farm in Jefferson called Fungus Among Us to share their love of mushrooms. They took a few moments to talk with 72 Hours about where their foraging all began and how they got to where they are now.
I was wondering if you could start off by explaining where and when your interest in fungus began?
I originally went to school at Washington State University, but I did not end up finishing my degree there. I had just gotten out of a pretty rough relationship and was diagnosed with PTSD. It was really hard to leave my house. So to kind of break out of that, I started to go hiking a lot, and on all my hikes I would see all these mushrooms popping up, and I fell in love with them. Then I started doing a lot of mushroom photography, to take pictures of what I found, and I realized that there were so many wild edibles out there. It kind of grew from there into foraging all the time.
And how have mushrooms benefitted you personally, both emotionally and intellectually?
Emotionally, mushrooms have taught me “where there's a will there's a way.” They're really incredible in that they have evolved to grow under all sorts of conditions and hosts. I kind of learned a trick or two out of their book, and it helped me become a more adaptable person. They helped me learn that no matter the circumstances, I can find a way to grow, and I can find a way to thrive.
Could you describe the Fungus Among Us program you're running at Fox Haven?
We start, in the beginning, just talking about foraging basics. I like to start there because I think the ethics of foraging is important. We make sure we're practicing reciprocity and being respectful of the environments into which we go. And from there, we go on to talk about toxic lookalikes and how to identify trees and plants that we’re foraging to better help us figure out where these mushrooms might grow.
On top of that, we do a cooking with mushrooms class to teach people what to do with these mushrooms when they find them.
And then we do a mushroom medicine class, where I teach people how to make their own tinctures and teach them about the potential health benefits of these mushrooms.
Then we end this series with a class, typically on my farm, where everyone gets to come in front of one of our flow hoods and inoculate their own mushroom bag. They learn about mushroom cultivation through grow bags or through planting their garden beds.
What kind of group dynamics develop among class participants?
I'm seeing a lot of really fantastic likeminded individuals in these groups — people who love the outdoors, people who want to connect with others who love the outdoors. Our last foraging group, by the end, had kind of created their own little hiking group and sounded like they were making plans to go out in the future together and go foraging together.
On top of that, I've even found people that are trying to be an educator for BaltiSpore. You just get a lot of really great people, and you make a lot of great connections in these classes.
Could you touch a little more on the ethics of foraging that you mentioned earlier?
Absolutely. I like to emphasize that foraging, at least here in the States, a lot of the knowledge that we have in foraging comes from indigenous communities. In order to have more mushrooms the following season, for example, you can only forage a third of the plant. So, just understanding the environment. These plants that you're foraging … if you rob the land of [them], you're robbing an entire ecosystem of an integral part of it that helps it thrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.