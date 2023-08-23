Anna Kellam - by Garrett Cardoso.JPG

Singer-songwriters Joelten Mayfield and Anna Kellam are hitting the road together for a series of nearly two dozen dates that will take them across the Mid-Atlantic this month. One of those stops will be at Cafe Nola in Frederick. We caught up with them recently to talk about how they got into music, the need to catch a baseball game while on tour, who they’re listening to these days and why Wendy’s is the best tour food one can find.

So, how did you guys get together for this tour? How do you know each other?

Follow Lauren LaRocca on Instagram @karmarocca.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription