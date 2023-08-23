Singer-songwriters Joelten Mayfield and Anna Kellam are hitting the road together for a series of nearly two dozen dates that will take them across the Mid-Atlantic this month. One of those stops will be at Cafe Nola in Frederick. We caught up with them recently to talk about how they got into music, the need to catch a baseball game while on tour, who they’re listening to these days and why Wendy’s is the best tour food one can find.
So, how did you guys get together for this tour? How do you know each other?
Mayfield: We played a show together in Savannah, Georgia, at Over Yonder with a mutual friend of ours. We met there, and then we played together in Evanston, Illinois. After we played those shows together, we got these dates booked together, and we’ve been friends ever since, I suppose.
How long ago was that?
Kellam: That was May 1.
This is a pretty sizable amount of dates. Are there plans beyond this to tour together down the road?
Mayfield: Not at the moment, but I’m sure I would be down to keep going. I’m excited for these shows. It’s been a while since I’ve done solo shows and it’s going to be way more fun to share the bill, because the last time I did solo shows by myself, I was just in a car by myself for 17 days, and you kind of start to lose your mind after a while with that much time alone. It’s going to be fun.
Are you going to actually travel together in the same car?
Mayfield: Yeah, we’re leaving from Nashville for the first show in Kingsport.
That should be a lot of fun. Do you have places to stay?
Kellam: Most of it is going to be staying with people we know. There might be a night or two where we get a hotel or an AirBnb, but a lot of it will be staying with friends and family.
How did you initially get into music? Who inspired you, and how did you pick it up?
Kellam: I’m kind of new to the whole music thing. I did choir in high school and then when I was 18, I wrote three songs and then I went to college and thought I was going a different route. I came back home and did an open mic to sing two songs I did when I was 18. A lady who was there did a music festival in Savannah and was like, “I want you to play a music festival.” I thought she was joking, but she said she was serious and said, “I’m booking you on this festival.” I told her I didn’t have a set and she said, “You’ve got six months. You can write one.” And that was my start into music. She came in November 2021 and the festival was in March 2022. I’ve been going at it ever since.
Wow, you had to write a whole set in that amount of time. Did you feel the pressure?
Kellam: Yeah. It was funny. It was writing songs — some that stuck, some that didn’t. Putting a band together — I’ve never done that. It was just all so new. The best part was, Savannah usually stays pretty warm and for some reason, that day, it was 29 degrees and I was on the only indoor stage. Plus, I was at the start of the day, so there were over 100 people — close to 200 people — crammed into a room, trying to stay warm, and they were there for my set. I was like, “OK, I’ve never played with a band, I’ve never played a proper set, but now here we are. Let’s do this!” I listened back to a video and I sounded like a lamb, I was shaking so much. But it was kind of the start of everything.
Joelten, how about you? How did you get into this?
Mayfield: I grew up in church. My dad played bass in church and I was right next to the stage for a Christian Boy Scout award ceremony thing they were doing. I hopped up on the stage next to my dad and the choir director turned around and handed me a clavinet and showed me how to keep time. I was kind of on the stage ever since that. I was 3, and I don’t know at what point I actually got some amount of rhythm or at what point it sounded good. I’m sure a 3-year-old playing percussion was pretty annoying for a good long while. But I took piano lessons when I was a pre-teen, and then I started taking guitar lessons when I was 14, and then I started writing songs at some point. I come from a little bit of a musical family.
How old are you guys?
Mayfield: I’m 25.
Kellam: I’m 25 as well.
So, have you guys been out on the road before singularly? Have you done touring in the past?
Kellam: I have never toured myself. I work in music touring, so I tour a lot, but I’ve never toured myself.
What does that mean? Do you tour with other acts?
Kellam: I do.
Can I ask you what that’s about?
Kellam: It’s fun. It’s tiring. It’s all of the things all at once. It’s like being a summer camp counselor all year round.
What do you do out on the road?
Kellam: I do merch and tour management.
Who’s that for?
Kellam: I do it for Shovels & Rope, S.G. Goodman and These Sacred Souls.
How long have you been doing that?
Kellam: The last year and a half.
Joelten, have you been out by yourself, or are these the most days you’ve been out in a row?
Mayfield: I released my first thing in December 2019 and got to do one tour to Texas from Nashville. Then, that was about it before COVID hit. Then, after COVID hit, I ended up moving back to Nashville after recording a full-length and I’ve been touring a lot since then. This is not the longest run I’ve ever done. I’ve done from Nashville out to Colorado before and through the Midwest and Southeast, but this is the first time I’m properly doing some Mid-Atlantic and East Coast stuff. I’ve never been to a lot of these places before, which I’m excited about.
I was going to ask you guys about that. Have you been to the Washington, D.C., area or here in Frederick?
Mayfield: I have not played music in those places, but I have been to D.C. with my family for a little family vacation thing. We went to all the museums and monuments. But I’ve never been to the Baltimore area at all.
Anna, you’ve probably been around here since you’ve been out with those bands?
Kellam: I have, but I’ve never been to Frederick.
Are you excited?
Kellam: I am excited.
You guys are going to play a really cool venue. It’s also a great place to eat. Are you guys into food? Are either of you a foodie?
Kellam: I would say I’m a foodie, but on the road, I just crave Wendy’s every day.
What’s the order from Wendy’s then?
Kellam: You’ve gotta do a four for four or a five for five-dollar Biggie Bag.
There are multiple Wendy’s here, so you should be good.
Kellam: Perfect!
So when you guys go out, do you want time to go see stuff and explore these towns you’re going to? Or would you rather hop into town, play and leave?
Mayfield: I definitely hope to be able to have time to see some stuff. We’re pretty busy. There are even a couple days where we’re playing a show in the afternoon and then at night on this run, but if we have any down time, I’d very much want to go to a museum or something. My new favorite thing to do on the road is catch a baseball game because it’s like $14 for an entire afternoon, but I was looking at day games in the area and I’m not sure if anything will line up, but we’ll see.
Are you a big baseball fan, Anna?
Kellam: Um, I can be [laughs]. I enjoy baseball games sometimes. I’ll make the most of it. I’ll get a big pretzel and a hot dog and it’ll be great.
Mayfield: Yeah, I was thinking if I said it in print, then we’d have to do it [laughs].
How about new music? Do you have some songs you’re workshopping that you won’t be playing out but you might be getting ready to record?
Kellam: I have a collection of songs I’ve been working on and have been playing live. I’m releasing a single in two weeks and then an EP a month later. Then I’m about to wrap up my first album, which is 10 new songs. That’s kind of the stuff I’ve been playing live as well as the first two singles I released.
Mayfield: I have a full-length record that is currently being mixed, so I’ll be playing a bunch off of that, as well as an EP that came out a couple years ago. The full-length that is being mixed was recorded in 2021, so I have quite a bit since then that I’m working on that I’ll start to record in the fall. A bunch of new stuff that’s not out but will be out soon.
What are you guys listening to lately?
Mayfield: I’ve been really into Jim O’Rourke. I’ve been into his record “Insignificance.” It came out in 2001. Then there’s this guy Cory Hanson who just put out this new record. I’ve been really into it. It’s kind of wild and all over the place. I’ve also been trying to make myself get into the Grateful Dead, but it’s so intimidating. I kind of pivoted and have been on a New Riders of the Purple Sage kick. I didn’t know Jerry Garcia started that band. I’ve been into weirder country-adjacent stuff recently. Early 2000s roots rock.
Kellam: I’ve pretty much only listened to two albums over the last couple months. One is by this artist named This Is The Kit, who’s just insane. And then the Leith Ross album. Those have been the only things I listen to.
You guys are relatively young. Are you aiming to make music your career from this point forward? Or are there other things you want to do outside of music? Is music something you can see yourself doing the next 20, 30 years?
Mayfield: Ideally. Optimistically. Hopefully, yes. I’ll do it for as long as I can because I love to tour and I love to write songs and play them for people. I love to make the connections you get to make on the road with new cities and new people. It’s pretty much my favorite thing to do, so I’m going to do it for as long as I can physically, mentally and financially.
Kellam: Similarly to Joelton, ideally, that would be how it happens in life — that I can tour my own stuff and be able to do that physically, emotionally and financially and have it be stable — that’s the goal for me as well.
Colin McGuire has been in and out of bands for more than 20 years and also helps produce concerts in and around Frederick. His work has appeared in Alternative Press magazine, PopMatters and 72 Hours, among other outlets. He is convinced that the difference between being in a band and being in a romantic relationship is less than minimal. Contact him at mcguire.colin@gmail.com.
