Lisa Zadravec, who goes by her lifelong nickname “Lis” in the art world, lived in Sterling, Virginia, in Loudoun County before moving to Frederick and becoming an Eastside Artists’ Gallery artist.
Her show “WildThings” is currently on exhibit there through Aug. 29, as is work by Lynn Hotes.
Zadravec was the president of the Loudoun Sketch Club and is still chairwoman of the WaterFord Fair Fine Art Exhibit & Art Mart in Loudoun County. She’s also a member of the Colored Pencil Society of America and a faculty member at the Yellow Barn Studio in Glen Echo Park.
We caught up with Zadravec to learn a little more about her and her work.
What drew you to Frederick?
I moved to Frederick during the quarantine. Many of us were letting go of an old way of life. I found myself teaching online and no longer needed to be located in a specific place. I have always loved Frederick, the art and the community. It is a lovely place to live, and I already had friends here.
You work primarily in colored pencil, which you don’t see too often in the art world. What is it about this medium that resonates with you?
I picked up colored pencils long ago in art school and never put them down. I find they can do everything oil paint can do, but without brushes to wash, no waiting for layers to dry. I learned oil painting and portraiture with a wax-based medium, so the smooth application appeals to me, yet I can get details you would never get with a brush.
Do you consider yourself a perfectionist? I’m half joking, but your work is so incredibly detailed!
I am the furthest thing from a perfectionist. I am still an expressionist from the ‘80s, wanting lines and brushstrokes to show, showing the artist’s hand, the connection between the artist and the creation. I love making details, but I am the only one who probably has to get messy up to the elbows, even in colored pencils, to achieve them.
Why do you like to focus on girls and women? Do you draw on your own experiences growing up?
I draw narratives, so I draw the stories I know. The pictures with children are usually allegory. The innocent belief in oneself that we lose along the way. In a feature article in Color Magazine from March 2020 when the world shut down, I talked about the conscious decision to not make art about the ugliness, the “what happened.” There is enough glorification of victim and perpetrator in the news. I want to show what self-confidence and self-esteem can do, what a person can achieve against all odds, if only regaining that self that gets lost and battered along the way.
Your work has such a whimsical quality and reveals such a close connection to nature. I’m curious to hear about your own connection to the natural world and how this may have started.
I love the whimsical. I’ve even been called lyrical. I use songs as titles and themes, as well as fiction, when not creating my own fictions. I have started to use more animals in my narratives because they are universal. You don’t have to know who the person in the picture is. Though to me, that is a specific wolf or I knew that girl, which adds a layer for me but maybe not for the collector. I try to choose primarily local animals, dogs and cats I have known, the neighborhood fox or a bird you may find in this region. I care that we live harmoniously with them and know they have stories and lives that can parallel our own. You will notice in each title, I have given them very human characteristics like “Wonderment” or “Expectancy.”
Why did you choose to become a member of Eastside Artists’ Gallery, as opposed to other galleries in Frederick?
There are so many great galleries in Frederick, but this one has such a cozy atmosphere. The shows are hung with great creativity and care, making sure artwork from all artists is intermingled. They make that work in the most amazing ways. I think my work hangs well among the other styles. The day I came in to apply, there was a painting of a bird in a party hat hanging. I thought, “My work can hang next to a party parakeet!” Plus, I had met a few of the artists before, when I was in Artomatic@Frederick years ago or showed at 505 North Gallery before it closed. I feel an affinity for the artists, and though all of our work is different, it hangs well together by mood.
