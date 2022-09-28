Naima Coster, the New York Times bestselling author of the intricately told tale “What’s Mine and Yours,” will visit Frederick on Oct. 3 during the Maryland Humanities Council’s One Maryland One Book Tour.
72 Hours caught up with Coster recently about her inspiration for “What’s Mine and Yours” and how her life experiences influenced the writing of it.
Her answers have been edited slightly for length and clarity.
What inspired you to write “What’s Mine and Yours”?
I was inspired by Nikole Hannah-Jones’s reporting for “This American Life” on an integration initiative in the Normandy school district in Missouri, which is the district where Michael Brown graduated from high school. There’s a wonderful episode that includes audio footage of a community meeting about the integration initiative and resistance to it, the origins of it, and it made me wonder about the coming together of students from different parts of the community, across lines of class and race, and how that would affect the children, certainly, but also their parents, and the relationships that formed in the new school.
That became the seed of “What’s Mine and Yours,” but from there, I had to imagine the distinct characters and the two families the book would focus on.
As I listened to it, I thought particularly, like, what is it like to be a Black child in the audience who is going to be one of the new kids in school? To be hearing the resistance to your presence and your inclusion and your opportunity and your future? I was really interested, in particular, in that kind of emotional experience.
How did your own experience with schooling influence your writing of the book? I read in an interview that you attended a primarily white private school.
I did. You know, it’s interesting. The high school that I went to is quite different from the high school in “What’s Mine and Yours,” but there are things that are similar about my experience and the experience of my character, Gee, in the novel. We both landed in well-resourced, more privileged schools because of a program. And then, we were one of the few children of color in this new environment. I was thinking a lot about my own experiences — certainly not experiences unique only to me: having less financially than your peers, being an outsider racially, being visible in that way in a predominantly white environment, and also feeling the pressure to prove one’s belonging.
Gee gets told by a teacher in the novel that he has to be a torch, sort of path light for others, and be exemplary. And that’s certainly a pressure that I felt in a way, that I had to prove my belonging in this space, which was a burden that not everyone in the school had. For Gee, this is crushing advice, because he’s sensitive and anxious and just sort of wants to fly under the radar. He doesn’t want to be exemplary. He just wants to be a teenage boy.
He’s also a young man who has elements of his family history that he’s absorbed. He lost his father. He’s experienced violence. And he has the sense that that’s not the background that anyone wants to hear. There’s sort of an added layer of shame about the hardships that he’s been through that also mark him as an outsider in his new community.
I also read that you’ve had experience working with young people. (Coster has mentored young people at several different organizations and has taught at the undergraduate and graduate level.) How did that influence your writing of teenagers and help you capture them with empathy?
I think something that amazes me about young people is how fierce and how profound their relationships with one another can be. I think I, as a teenager, really knew something about loyalty and empathy and connection from my friendships. And I think that I’ve translated that into the book.
Gee and Noelle both really want to belong. Their desire to belong is powerful. Neither of them really have a strong sense of belonging in their homes. And then in each other, they find a relationship that’s young but that, in many ways, is deep and real. And they’re able to offer each other understanding and connection that they’re missing in other places.
I think that those relationships can be really sustaining for young people, so that’s one of the things that I wanted to depict.
Also, the school play plot of the novel: Sometimes an extracurricular time to be with your friends, time to be expressive and connect the parts of yourself that you don’t get to give voice to in other spaces can be tremendously empowering and healing for young people. Even if maybe the play itself isn’t going to win any awards, it still has tremendous meaning for those involved in it.
I’m sure you get this question a lot, but is there a particular young person who you met throughout your experience that inspired one of the characters in your book?
No young person in particular who I worked with found their way into the novel. I think that I’m in all of my characters, even the most unlikely ones. There’s some sort of element of me in all my characters, and then, of course, impressions collected from all over, from films to passing acquaintances, but there’s no one who really maps onto a particular person I’ve worked with.
One of the great things about fiction is that you can dive into the interior of another character in a way that isn’t really possible — like, I wouldn’t claim to fully know the interior of people in my life in the way that I do my characters.
How did the character of Gee come to be?
Gee’s mother came to me before Gee, which is also true of Noelle and Magarita and Diana. Their mother came to me first.
I think that, in many ways, Gee’s character is one that’s formed because of who his mother is and how she shaped him. She is someone who wants to defend every opportunity for her son, who thinks her son is someone who’s had too much taken away from him in his life, and she wants to make sure he has the tools and opportunities that he needs. And Gee is someone who just wants acceptance and affection and the sense that he’s good enough just the way that he is and doesn’t have to achieve in the way that his mother hopes that he will.
That sort of became where Gee began for me — that longing for his mother to see and accept and be close to him, not only to carve out a path forward for him, past his grief and loss. I wanted to think about what would help Gee become someone who finds his own strength and his own path forward, beyond his mother’s expectations. And that’s partially what the school production of “Measure for Measure” gives him.
That’s a good segue to my next question. I read that you gave birth to your daughter shortly after you finished “What’s Mine and Yours.” I guess I have two questions. First of all, how did your experience with pregnancy and preparing for motherhood shape the way you depicted motherhood in “What’s Mine and Yours”?
Because I was pregnant in the drafting of the book, I was very interested in writing about longing for motherhood and longing for a mother. They’re connected impulses in the book. The character of Noelle in adulthood experiences pregnancy loss and really wants to have a child, which isn’t a desire that necessarily the people around her understand.
But then there’s also all the children who are longing for parental connection — Gee, Noelle, Margarita and Diane clasp it when they can, and then other times, try to find familial connections in other ways. I was also thinking a lot about chosen family and the bonds that people choose.
So, I think the book was really driven by longing in many ways, and the characters are all just full of yearning.
I revised the book in the first year of my daughter’s life. I was able to write more about some of the physical realities and difficulties of having a small child — for Jade, writing in some of her exhaustion and worry and the physical challenge of caring for oneself and caring for a small child. I think I did less romanticizing in the revision and was more in touch with some of the difficulties and realities of having a child.
How do you think you would have depicted motherhood differently if you had written the book now, when your daughter is 3 years old?
I don’t know if there’d be that much of a change in the core characters. Lacey May and Jade have origin stories in the novel. Like, the first chapter, which is where we meet Lacey May, actually started out as a standalone short story that I wrote about a mother trying to keep the heat on for her kids after her husband’s gone away to jail. I think that short story, which became a chapter in the novel, really gave me a core for Lacey May that I think would be unchanged in later versions of the book.
That chapter follows a transformation from a mother who felt cared for, to some extent, by her partner and felt secure and was sort of playful and more connected to her daughters, into someone who would go to lengths that she wouldn’t have imagined before to secure the future of her daughter.
I might change some of the shading or the texture around those characters, but those first stories I wrote about them gave me insight that carried me throughout the whole writing process.
What was it like to see the moral panic surrounding Critical Race Theory explode into the ecosystem of public education after you finished drafting and revising “What’s Mine and Yours”?
I’m not sure that thought is connected to “What’s Mine and Yours” explicitly because it seems that kind of resistance to honesty about history and racial progress is, unfortunately, ongoing, and there are constantly efforts to disrupt it. I think that something that has certainly been striking is seeing the refusal of many people with privilege to cede any degree of comfort or advantage for what’s just, what’s equitable, or what might actually be healing for individuals in the community. That certainly comes up in “What’s Mine and Yours,” where the parents who oppose the integration describe themselves as victims.
I’ve had people read “What’s Mine and Yours” and say that they can’t stand Lacey May [a white mother who opposes the integration of the school that Gee and her half-Latina daughter, Noelle, attend], that she’s a despicable character, someone they’d never like to meet, maybe someone that they’ve never met. As the writer who created Lacey May, I don’t really see her that way. I don’t see her as a villain, and I don’t see her as an anomaly. I see her as a complicated and human figure who wants to preserve the status quo and her position, no matter the harm that it causes, and she has the unimpeachable defense of only wanting what’s best for her children, which we see employed again and again and again in defense of all kinds of terrible policies that are harmful. I see her as a highly recognizable and familiar figure, rather than the mad woman at the PTA meeting. I don’t think the ways she doesn’t see, or refuses to see, her privilege are particularly rare.
What is it like to have your book selected for the One Maryland One Book Tour?
It’s totally amazing to have this platform to bring the book to new readers and communities. I’m really eager to hear from people who have read the book. The book came out in early 2021. I did many, many virtual events, but my first in-person events for “What’s Mine and Yours” are going to be for the One Maryland One Book Tour. This is a book that I started four years ago, and I haven’t been able to talk about it with people in-person — and I wrote this book to explore human experiences of big issues, like immigration and bussing, belonging to a mixed family, experiencing alienation in your own family, loving across lines of difference, and I know that readers have their own experiences of all of these issues and feelings and questions and memories. I’m excited to hear from readers across Maryland about how the book intersects with their own lives and experiences — what resonated, what didn’t — and to answer what questions it raised for them. I think I’m gonna be in a privileged position of learning and hearing from people, so I’m really looking forward to that.
What do you hope people will take away from reading your book?
I think “What’s Mine and Yours” acknowledges the very many things in life that we cannot control, from tragedies to the systems that shape our opportunities to the parameters that we’re born into, and I think it’s also a book that really displays that what we choose can determine the shape of our lives. So, the choices of the mothers are incredibly powerful in the formation of their children and the legacies of their families. What the young people in the high school choose in doing the school play and becoming friends with one another also has powerful effects on the rest of their lives. I hope it’s a book that makes people think about how, even in our most intimate relationships and in our communities, what we do can have such powerful effects.
