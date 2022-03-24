As a printmaker, certified in master gardening and sustainable urban agriculture, Steven Muñoz is fascinated by nature and works to bring attention to the plight of pollinators in particular.
“On a Wing and a Prayer” is a solo show of his bee-themed woodcuts, on exhibit at Blanche Ames Gallery in Frederick through April 24.
In Muñoz’s own words: “At first glance, my work appears scenic and bucolic, but upon closer examination, themes of man against nature, life and death, and social commentary on environmental issues are revealed to the observer. … I believe in the integrity of art as a means for sharing thoughts and ideas,” he writes in his artist statement.
The Washington, D.C.-based artist took a few minutes to talk with us about his early love and respect for nature, and how visual art and the natural world intertwine in his life and work.
Where did you grow up in New Mexico, and what was that like?
I grew up in Eastern New Mexico, in a small town called Tucumcari. It’s about two or three hours drive from any major city — Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Roswell or Amarillo, Texas. I always thought of it as out in the middle of nowhere. My grandfather was a rancher. I grew up helping him tend cattle and alfalfa. I also came up through 4-H where I started my first vegetable plot when I was 5 and, in my high school junior year, we became New Mexico State Team Horticulture champions. My interest in nature comes from my upbringing.
I understand you’ve had a longtime interest in art and earned a BFA from American University in printmaking. When — and how — did the bees come in?
Yes, I received a BFA. I was the only one in my graduating class and had been the only BFA recipient in a number of years prior. My classmates earned a BA in studio arts, the difference being I didn’t have a minor in another field like economics, poly sci, finance, or communications — what one might call “the backup plan.” I committed to art, and all my time was spent in the studio. Of course, my first job after college wasn’t in art; I worked as an administrative assistant for the National Association of State Budget Officers and Federal Funds Information for States, which led to 20-plus years in the nonprofit and government sectors.
Bees came in much later.
Are you a beekeeper?
I am not. I would have liked to, but keeping honeybees is a huge commitment.
My interest in bees is in our native bee species. Honeybees are the most famous bees, but there are 4,000 native bee species in the United States, and they remain unnoticed by most of us and yet they provide valuable services to all kinds of flowering plants, from wildflowers to important crops. Native bees are under threat. The primary threats to these species include habitat loss, pesticide and herbicide use, invasive species and non-native pathogens.
Tell me about your experiences as a master gardener.
I lived in Arlington, where I gardened for about 10 years, before I moved back to D.C. in 2011. When we moved, we found a place that had a blank slate of a garden. I also decided to become involved in my community and decided to apply for the Master Gardeners program through UDC (the only urban land grant university in the United States). After we completed 40 hours of course work, we had to complete 50 hours of volunteer hours, then we earned our Master Gardener certificate.
I spent my 50 volunteer hours with a fantastic nonprofit organization called City Blossoms. City Blossoms originated to address the lack of access to nature experienced by children in Washington, D.C. City Blossoms cultivates the well-being of our communities through kid-driven gardens. I later joined their board of directors, and over time became the vice chair and then chairperson. In total, I spent nine years with them (10, if you count the summer of garden volunteer work), only leaving the board this past February.
What is it about bees that fascinates you — enough to create an entire series of prints?
My interest in bees grew out of my love for nature and gardening. And it was really reignited through the D.C. Master Gardener program and City Blossoms and of course bolstered by my own backyard garden in the heart of D.C. I spent many years turning my rectangular plot of grass into an ornamental garden oasis. In hindsight, I wish I had planted native perennials to the region, but there is always this year’s planting season to start this switch. It helps build a healthier native ecosystem. There is a symbiosis between native plants and pollinators. Pollinators have evolved with native plants; they form a mutualistic relationship where each benefits the other. They are plant-specialists, like the native squash bees, blueberry bees and orchard mason bees.
So back to your question: Bees are incredible! Did you know bees can count to four and understand the concept of zero? Bees make maps and give directions through dancing.
How did the show at Blanche Ames come about? Were you familiar with the space?
One of the Visual Arts Committee members saw “Biocide” at the On Paper exhibition held at AnnMarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center last year. She reached out to me and invited me to apply for an exhibition at Blanche Ames Gallery. I wasn’t familiar with the space, but I did come out to visit during a lull between COVID variants this past fall. It’s a lovely, light-filled space with gorgeous views of nature that will complement my work — or maybe my work will complement nature.
What did you choose to include in the show?
This is a show of woodcuts or reduction woodcuts. Woodcut is the oldest form of printmaking. It is a relief process in which the image is cut into a wooden block’s surface with hand carving tools. The raised areas that remain after the block has been cut are inked and printed, while the recessed areas cut away do not receive or retain ink and will remain white during the printing process. The reduction woodcut process creates a multi-color print in which each separate color is carved and printed from the same wood block by layering each color in succession from light to dark, one color at a time. Between each color, the printing surface on the wood block is cut and carved away, reducing the surface. This allows for the preservation of the previous color and creating a new color layer. There is no margin for error using this technique.
Tell me a little about your print studio, Midway Bee, and the name. What press or presses do you have? Do you open it to the public?
Midway Bee Press is the name of my print studio and comes from a quote from Hesiod: “The earth bore much substance, on the mountains the oak at its top yielded acorns and midway bees.”
I started building it up in 2005 when I purchased my Whelan Xpress, but it sat largely on the back burner until 2017 when I started making bee and nature inspired prints. Last year, I decided to focus on my studio practice full time after dedicating over 12 years managing a local arts center focused on ceramics and printmaking.
Including my Whelan, I have five presses. The other four are dust collectors. I have two tabletop letterpresses (a Kelsey and a Sigwalt) and two small portable tabletop presses. I have taken one of these portable presses out to a City Blossoms’ Basil Bonanza Fest where I made Basil monoprints with the kids in the Girard Street garden. The other is a tiny 3D printed printing press, the Open Press designed to make printmaking accessible. I’m not currently open to the public but may host open days or studio visits in the future.
Printmaking, beekeeping and gardening are all reminiscent of an older, slower-paced world. Do you feel any kind of nostalgia or pull toward slower, tactile hobbies, handmade items or folk arts? Do you feel a need to preserve them? If so, why, or what draws you toward this type of work?
Great question! Yes they are reminiscent of an older age and regarding printmaking, gardening and Earth stewardship. Yes, we should preserve the knowledge that we have gained over the centuries. Printmaking is an art form, and all art forms should be preserved. Through art, you can share thoughts and ideas, and that which is small, misunderstood or ignored can be given a voice that has the potential to influence and inspire others to action.
This interview has been edited for space and clarity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.