Brett Putz, left, Matthew Marcus, center, and Marcus Collins, of the band Timberwolves, pose for a portrait during a band rehearsal on Aug. 6.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Brett Putz and Matt Marcus are two-thirds of local rock band Timberwolves, and boy have they seen a lot. Having formed the band some 20 or so years ago when they were barely teenagers, the trio took a few years off recently, only to come back together in the past couple years to record new music.

That music will be on display at Café Nola on Aug. 11, when they (unofficially) celebrate the release their new EP, “Tales From the Shred.”

