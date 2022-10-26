Charl Smokey & Me high rez 2.jpg

Charl Brown, creator of “Smokey & Me.”

 Courtesy photo

Charl Brown has starred in the Broadway productions of “Sister Act,” “Jersey Boys” and “Motown the Musical,” the last of which garnered him a Tony nomination for playing Smokey Robinson.

He’s currently touring his own show, “Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson,” and will make a stop in Frederick at the Weinberg Center to present it on Oct. 30. 72 Hours caught up with Brown recently to talk ahead of his performance here.

We have tickets for this show - can’t wait! Have also seen The Doo Wop Project twice and have tickets for that show as well. Highly recommend

