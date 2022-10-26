Charl Brown has starred in the Broadway productions of “Sister Act,” “Jersey Boys” and “Motown the Musical,” the last of which garnered him a Tony nomination for playing Smokey Robinson.
He’s currently touring his own show, “Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson,” and will make a stop in Frederick at the Weinberg Center to present it on Oct. 30. 72 Hours caught up with Brown recently to talk ahead of his performance here.
Charl, let’s start by talking about the beginning of your acting and musical career. How did you get interested in music and theater?
I first started singing in a Baptist church in San Diego. I became a soloist and eventually became the director of the youth choir when I was in high school. For four years, I was on the wait list for the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts, and in the eighth grade, I finally got admitted.
That year, I also got into my first book musical, which was the production of “Annie,” which starred the now Tony Award-winner Sara Ramirez as Miss Hannigan. She was a senior that year.
The summer before, my parents took me to my first Broadway show, “Jelly’s Last Jam,” starring Gregory Hines, Tonya Pinkins, Savion Glover and Toni Braxton. So, I saw people who looked like me on Broadway making a living doing it. That year was very instrumental for me because I saw my first Broadway show and got to do my first Broadway-style musical. I’ve been chasing that ever since then. That’s where I got bit by the bug, and I’m still suffering the symptoms.
After getting a degree in theater from the University of Southern California, you toured with a production of “Hair.” When did you decide to give Broadway a shot?
Half that cast was from L.A., the other half from New York, so I had friends already built in. I was finally going to make this big move, which I did in 2005. And then I finally made my Broadway debut in 2011 in “Sister Act.”
Having a musical theater background, who are some of your musical and theatrical influences?
Definitely, Gregory Hines, one of my longtime heroes. I’ve idolized Brian Stokes Mitchell for a long time. This past summer, I got to do a production of “Ragtime,” where I played Coalhouse Walker Jr. That was a full-circle moment for me because I also understudied the role fresh out of college. Twenty years later, I came back and played the role. So, Brian Stokes Mitchell [who was nominated in 1998 for his portrayal of Coalhouse Walker Jr. in the musical] has been an inspiration.
For the music side, I’d say Justin Timberlake. I’ve always been into the high pop sound, which I think helped me out when it came time to audition for Smokey Robinson. But I’ve also always loved The Temptations. My father is a huge Temptations fan, and he plays it all the time. Who knew I’d eventually be in “Motown: The Musical” and meet some of the Temptations and work directly with Berry Gordy himself?
With a career in musical theater, do you have a preference of one over the other, music or theater?
I listen to music constantly, but having been trained in acting and being an actor, doing the theater aspect of it and getting to dive into roles is really where my passion lies. It’s all about the storytelling, really. I just love to tell stories, whether it be through songs or other people’s words.
What was it like to finally be at that point where you were in your first Broadway show, “Sister Act”?
I can remember that call like it was yesterday. I fell to the ground in a dirty street because it was something I’d been working toward for as long as I could remember. And that experience was just magical. Getting to work directly with Whoopi Goldberg, who was our producer. I got to star on Broadway alongside my now good friend Patina Miller and Raven Simone. It was a mind-blowing experience that the little 13-year-old me would never have believed would be in the future.
What was the experience like to be nominated for a Tony Award for your role as Smokey Robinson in “Motown: The Musical”?
The experience in working on “Motown” was quite legendary. Mr. Berry Gordy was our producer and book writer. Getting to work with the founder of Motown Records was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We really got to feel like we were part of the Motown legacy, which we are, for all intents and purposes.
Getting to step into the role of Smokey Robinson was a dream come true. “Motown” became my first original Broadway cast recording, and it was nominated for a Grammy. It was my first principal role on Broadway.
How do you take on a role that is a real character versus a fictional one?
With Smokey Robinson, specifically, I was lucky in that his voice is so specific. He has a speaking tone and dialect because he comes from Detroit. I really had to tap into his sound because you can’t play Smokey and not sound like Smokey Robinson. I had to tap into his voice, his mannerisms and the way he speaks. I listened to a lot of his interviews.
How did your show, “Smokey & Me,” come about?
It’s been something that’s been on my mind for a very long time. I also toured with a singing group called The Doo Wop Project, which has now turned into 80-plus gigs a year. I’ve always wanted to do a Smokey show that tours like this, but I’ve never had the time because when I’m not doing a book musical, I’m touring with my group. The pandemic really made me sit down and have the time and the luxury of time to try and figure out the show finally.
I really got to craft it in the way that I wanted to and get together with the musicians I wanted to get together with, to find which songs of his I wanted to sing and [figure out] what story I wanted to tell. That’s how the title came up: The first act is Smokey, and the second act has some Smokey Robinson songs, too, but the “& Me” portion really tells about my journey through musical theater, making it eventually to Broadway. For the musical theater and Broadway fans out there, too, they get to hear some of that music.
What can the Weinberg Center audience expect from the show?
First of all, they can expect to hear some great music. I have a killer band that backs me and two backup singers who are also awesome. The musicians have played on Broadway or in New York and other things like that. So, the music is going to be great. They can expect to be rocking out to some of the best music of all time.
What I’ve heard from audiences after the show is it’s like taking them on a walk down memory lane because they remember where they were the first time that they heard a song. Music has that ability to remind us of a specific period of our lives, and that’s what this music does. So, they can expect to take that walk down memory lane.
Shuan Butcher is a writer, nonprofit professional, photographer, wannabe background actor, event planner, avid traveler and Army veteran.
