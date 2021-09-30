If you meet Rebecca Pearl, you’re likely to end up talking about one of two things — horses or art. Or both.
The artist, who is perhaps best known in this area for her architectural paintings and drawings of spires and local historical buildings, has begun to shift her focus to one of her greatest loves. She plans to paint horses for the next year, and these pieces will be exhibited at ArtistAngle in downtown Frederick. On Oct. 2, she will be at the gallery for the launch during First Saturday.
“For a long time, I was a commercial artist,” Pearl said. “I’d paint your house, I’d paint your dog, I’d paint you naked in front of a mirror — it didn’t matter what it is. As I eased out of nursing, I had to figure out how to make a living.
And I actually love doing all that stuff. But now that I’m older, I have to focus on what I love and what I’m around all the time.”
Pearl lives in Rocky Ridge with her husband, and together they run Rebecca Pearl Gallery in Thurmont. She has also rescued horses for many years and currently has five, most of which are Standardbreds that she saved from kill pens.
What typically happens, she explained, is Standardbreds are pushed to compete and can’t after a few years, so they then get sold, often to Amish people who use them to pull their buggies, which can also be quite exhausting for them. From there, they are sold by the pound for meat, which is typically used in dog food. Staff at horse rescues attend these auctions and try to save horses who are strong and healthy enough to accommodate riders, and they go to people like Pearl.
“As we speak, they are breeding and breeding and breeding these horses for money and greed, and there’s too many horses. They can’t all be winners, you know?” Pearl said. “The racing industry needs to change. My belief is if they start earning you money on the track, you should put a small percentage in an account for their retirement, like social security, to just make sure that when they are done with racing, this money could put them out to pasture, instead of getting slaughtered for meat.”
Organizations like the New Jersey-based Standardbred Retirement Foundation serve as watchdogs for kill pens and work to help these horses in need, while Pearl not only takes in and cares for these creatures but spreads awareness through her artwork.
“It’s a big influence in my life, just the experience of taking a horse that was completely trashed and watching him come back to life,” Pearl said. “It’s very rewarding to be able to do that, just one animal at a time.”
ArtistAngle owner Jennifer Finley shut down the gallery aspect of her space just prior to the pandemic, wanting to focus all her efforts on framing. She’s excited to team up with Pearl and breathe new life into the gallery. All of Pearl’s pieces on exhibit have been framed by Finley, as a way to showcase both of their work. The equine art will change throughout the year, as works are sold and new ones are created.
Oct. 2 marks the first official event of the project. Pearl will be onsite at ArtistAngle to talk with visitors. Finley plans to host additional private events in the coming months.
“I asked her to take one topic and work on building it for an entire year,” Finley said. “She has a huge following in the equestrian world, and I think this ongoing body of work will build her presence in Frederick even more, while also supporting that community.”
