Every year, Celebrate Frederick hosts its Holiday Art Competition and exhibition at the Delaplaine Arts Center, where visual artists enter pieces — typically depicting Frederick scenes — for a cash prize.
Congrats to Rebecca Pearl for winning this year’s competition!
In addition to the $1,000 prize, Celebrate Frederick will use her winning mixed-media piece, “City Lights,” for holiday marketing materials during next year’s holiday season. Pearl lives in Rocky Ridge with her husband and runs Rebecca Pearl Gallery in Thurmont.
You can see the winning piece on exhibit at the Delaplaine through Dec. 31, and it’s also available for purchase.
