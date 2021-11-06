The last time I had a gig in Frederick was fall of 2020 at Idiom Brewing Co. The brewery has shown me lots of love. Every time I’m in the area, they fit me into their schedule.
Since then, I’ve performed in Florida, Ecuador and, just this past week, Spain. It has been a dream of mine to play music professionally in Europe. However, I have to acknowledge the Frederick area as probably my biggest teacher for this level of preparation.
The U.S. was my training ground. And the bulk of my experience took place in Maryland. I pounded on my craft for nearly two decades, playing at countless bars, clubs, breweries, festivals, private events, a few weddings and even on an airplane. And now I’m happy to continue this journey across the globe armed with just a backpack and a guitar case in hand.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a travel writer and content creator searching the globe for culture to absorb. Follow his adventures at roguevagabond.com, on Instagram @rogue_and_vagabond, Tiktok @rogueandvagabond and Facebook @rogueandvaga bondofficial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.