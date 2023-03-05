The Red Wing Roots Music Festival will take place June 23 to 25 in the heart of Shenandoah Valley at Natural Chimneys Park in Mount Solon, Virginia.
Along with festival hosts The Steel Wheels, headliners include Old Crow Medicine Show, Robert Randolph Band, Watchhouse, Sierra Ferrell and 2023 Grammy performer and award-winner of the Best Folk Album, Madison Cunningham.
More than 50 artists are scheduled to appear across five stages for Red Wing X, including The Suffers, Marc Broussard, The Lil Smokies and John Craigie. See the full lineup at redwingroots.com/2023-line-up.
Since beginning in 2013, Red Wing has embodied great music in the great outdoors. Annually, the musical lineup offers festival patrons an opportunity to explore new music through a variety of experiences.
“Red Wing fosters music exploration. From our youth academy to the diversity we seek in our lineup — promoting both award-winning artists, as well as new and emerging musicians — Red Wing hopes to cultivate new musical exploration for our patrons each year,” says managing partner and festival cofounder Jeremiah Jenkins.
Red Wing will host regional food vendors, including options for craft beer, cider and wine in the Blue Mountain Beer Gardens.
Outdoor activities include organized bike rides and group runs, as well as morning yoga sessions beneath the rock towers at Natural Chimneys Park. Shady Grove, the festival’s kid zone, features a climbing wall, organized and informal games, slack lines and a mist tent for cooling down during the hot summer days.
While several camping passes are sold out, options remain for tent camping, small RV/car camping and Red Wing Glamping, a luxury tenting option.
