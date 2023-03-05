The Red Wing Roots Music Festival will take place June 23 to 25 in the heart of Shenandoah Valley at Natural Chimneys Park in Mount Solon, Virginia.

Along with festival hosts The Steel Wheels, headliners include Old Crow Medicine Show, Robert Randolph Band, Watchhouse, Sierra Ferrell and 2023 Grammy performer and award-winner of the Best Folk Album, Madison Cunningham.

