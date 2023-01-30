TAG/The Artists Gallery will feature their associate members — Luc Fiedler, Gillian Collins, Donna Quesada, Christine Mayo and Sandra Fritter — in the exhibit “Reflections” in February.
The artists offer the viewer a diversity of images and sculptures inspired from nature, still life, architecture and mechanical components.
By divorcing the form from the function of mechanical components, Gillian Collins conveys the importance of these vital but unnoticed engineering feats in her paintings, compelling the viewer to contemplate the foundation of our technological advancement. Using traditional oil paint and mixed media, Collins blends historic classic realism with contemporary abstraction.
Luc Fiedler explores the relationships between the physical and metaphysical worlds. Many of the elements within the compositions are either found in nature or have man-made connotations. These suggestive forms are derived from his studies and interest in all sciences, ranging from the microcosm to the macrocosm. Fiedler’s sculptures are realized through various processes such as: forging, foundry, and fabrication methods.
Emphasizing local color, Sandra Fritter draws inspiration from the natural environment to create representational paintings. Pushing color beyond what others might see, she captures a variety of hues, evoking freshness in her landscapes and figurative works.
Christine Mayo’s abstract work reflects her fascination with color, texture, and movement in painting. She is drawn to collage and combining it with paint and exploring different methods for creating texture. Her career as a landscape architect has had a substantial influence in her artist journey as an abstract artist.
Ceramic artist and painter Donna Quesada is inspired by organic forms found in nature and landscape. Plein-air painting is the origin of much of her work, with use of watercolor, acrylic and oils. Her ceramics are inspired by forms of the Asian Potter tradition with added surface treatment that reflect her love of organic forms. Much of her pottery is finished in a wood-fire kiln, which enhances surface qualities with the natural glaze of wood ash.
“Reflections” opens on Feb. 3. Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments and live jazz from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4 during the opening reception. An artist talk will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 5. TAG is at 501 N. Market St., Frederick. Learn more at theartistsgalleryfrederick.com
