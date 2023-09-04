Thirteen regional artists will present “The Master Art Copyists, Studying the Masters” from Sept. 9 through Oct. 6 in the Frederick Community College Mary Condon Hodgson Art Gallery. The exhibition opens to the public with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Visual and Performing Arts Center lobby.
A select group of artists have been given the privilege to work in person to study the great masters of art in the National Gallery of Art’s Copyists program in Washington, D.C. The group is called the Master Art Copyists, or MAC. The opportunity to learn creative methods and secrets from masters like Rembrandt and Cézanne continues a long tradition of training and education.
Many of the world’s great artists traditionally copied works by other artists as part of their development. Turner, Chagall and Picasso were among those who developed their iconic styles in part by “standing on the shoulders” of brilliant artists throughout history.
Members of MAC at the National Gallery educate visitors about what they’re doing and why it’s a valuable process.
Members of MAC exhibiting their work at Frederick Community College include Christopher Madden, Gillian Collins, Seana Gallagher, Bruce Campbell, Lil Mason, Robin Rosner, Amelia Cheuk, Bob O’Brien, Sarah Bentley, Theresa Miller, Lesa Cook, Rene Lachman and Ann Wallace.
The gallery at FCC is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, contact Wendell Poindexter at 301-846-2513 or wpoindexter@frederick.edu.
