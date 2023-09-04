Green River Valley Wyoming, Christopher Madden after T Moran.jpg

Thirteen regional artists will present “The Master Art Copyists, Studying the Masters” from Sept. 9 through Oct. 6 in the Frederick Community College Mary Condon Hodgson Art Gallery. The exhibition opens to the public with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Visual and Performing Arts Center lobby.

A select group of artists have been given the privilege to work in person to study the great masters of art in the National Gallery of Art’s Copyists program in Washington, D.C. The group is called the Master Art Copyists, or MAC. The opportunity to learn creative methods and secrets from masters like Rembrandt and Cézanne continues a long tradition of training and education.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription