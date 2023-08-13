ATP_0440.jpg

Exhibitions fill multiple buildings each year at the Great Frederick Fair.

 Great Frederick Fair

The Great Frederick Fair, taking place Sept. 15 to 23, is accepting pre-registration competition entries for exhibitors. Exhibitors have the opportunity to show off their crafts, crops, skills and livestock for ribbons and prizes — and bragging rights.

“It is important to create awareness from the young generation on, so they know the importance of local spending and supporting the farmer,” said Karen Nicklas, general manager of the Great Frederick Fair. “The fair is Frederick County's single largest event. … We are so excited to see all the new exhibits this year, showing agribusiness growth around the region.”

