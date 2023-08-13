The Great Frederick Fair, taking place Sept. 15 to 23, is accepting pre-registration competition entries for exhibitors. Exhibitors have the opportunity to show off their crafts, crops, skills and livestock for ribbons and prizes — and bragging rights.
“It is important to create awareness from the young generation on, so they know the importance of local spending and supporting the farmer,” said Karen Nicklas, general manager of the Great Frederick Fair. “The fair is Frederick County's single largest event. … We are so excited to see all the new exhibits this year, showing agribusiness growth around the region.”
Each year, GFF staff receives thousands of competitive exhibits ranging from livestock, home arts, farm, garden and more.
Frederick County Residents can enter their products in the Farm and Garden and Household Buildings at the Great Frederick Fair.
• Farm & Garden — Products Display, Corn, Grains & Seeds, Hay, Straw, Silage, Garden Fruits & Vegetables, Spuddy Buddy, Pumpkin Pals, Fleece
• Pomological — Honey & Beeswax, Apples, Pears, Peaches, Plums, Nuts, Berries, Figs, Wines, Meads, Cider, Beer
• Horticulture — Cut Flowers, Arrangements, Potted Flowers/Plants, Gourds, Fresh or Living Herbs, Jr. Horticulture
• Baked Goods (Household) — Breads, Cakes, Candies, Cookies, Pie
• Food Preservation (Household) — Fruits, Meats, Vegetables, Fried Foods, Jellies, Jams, Preserves, Butters, Marmalades, Pickles, Syrups, Salsa, Sauces, Condiments, Vinegars, Dried Herbs
• Home Furnishing (Household) — Afghans, Latch Hooks, Quilts, Quilted Clothing, Rugs, Weaving, Skeins, Knitted Articles
• Clothing (Household) — Adults, Children’s, Sewn Garments
• Needle Arts — Animals & Dolls, Counted Thread/Stamped, Crewel, Crocheted, Embroidery, Needlepoint, Pillows, Knitted Items, Bobbin Lace, Seasonal Decorations, Tatting
• Arts and Crafts — Carpentry, Carved Wood, Ceramics, Crafts, Taxidermy, Shoes, Mailbox
• Fine Arts — Acrylics, Charcoal, Colored Ink or Pencil, Oil, Pastel, Pen/Ink, Pencil & Crayon, Watercolor, Mixed Medium, Pencil
• Photography — Black & White or Color
• Children’s (ages 10 and under) — Baked Goods/Food Preservation
• Middle/High-School Students (ages 11 to18) — Fine Arts, Baked Goods, Arts & Crafts, Woodworking
To enter, the cost is $10 for one to three items and $20 for four to six items. With their entry fee, participants receive a Season Strip Pass, which includes an admission ticket for each day of the fair. Entering items encourages the community to be part of the GFF’s 161-year tradition of keeping Frederick County Agriculture thriving.
Additional contests at the fair:
• Vintage Art Contest & Auction, sponsored by The Mercer Family, on Sunday, September 17th at 3 pm in the South Side Tire & Auto Beef Barn, proceeds will benefit agricultural education programs in Frederick.
• The Landscape Contest, sponsored by Ruppert Landscape, demonstrates the diversity of agriculture in Frederick County. This program is dedicated to educating the public about landscaping within the agricultural industry as well as promoting the landscaping industry.
• The Old Timers Day parade of antique cars at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 21
• The Old Timers Day parade of carriages, carts, buggies and horse-drawn implements at 1:30 pm. Sept. 23
