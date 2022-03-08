Registration has begun at Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre for its 2022 Summer Theatre Camp, which will begin on July 11.
For over 20 years, Way Off Broadway has offered budding young actors and actresses the opportunity to hone their craft during the theater’s annual summer camp. These camps focus on all aspects of musical theater through vocal music, acting exercises and basic choreography as students rehearse for a full musical production at the end of the session.
This year’s camp will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, July 11-21. Camp is open to students ages 9 and older. Registration is $450 per student. Instructors are Bill Kiska and Megan E. West.
Registration is limited and being done on a first come, first served basis. For complete details about this year’s camp, including registration information and health & safety protocols following the COVID-19 pandemic, visit wayoffbroadway.com.
