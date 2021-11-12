Pastoral installation for Rev. Jackson Nov. 13
A Pastoral installation service for the Rev. Christopher Jackson will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center, 5400 Holiday Drive, Frederick.
The Rev. Jackson will be pastor at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Knoxville.
The keynote speaker will be James M. Harrison, executive minister of the American Baptist Churches of the South.
A luncheon will follow the service. Masks are required. This event will also be livestreamed.
For more information, call 301-834-6588 or email office@mountmoriahbc.org.
Taylorsville UMC bazaar, luncheon Nov. 13
Taylorsville United Methodist Church will hold its bazaar and luncheon from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the church, located at 4356 Ridge Road in Mount Airy.
Crafts, gift baskets, a luncheon, Santa’s re-gifting shop and baked goods will be available. For more information, call 410-875-4101, email tay lorsvilleumcmd@gmail.com, or go to taylorsvilleumc.org.
Service at historic chapel to include Civil War hymnsChaplain Edward “Scott” Sturdivant of Longstreet’s Corps will preach and lead worshipers in singing hymns that were popular during the American Civil War during a service on Nov. 21 at the historic chapel at 7817 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick.
During the Civil War, military chaplains performed many functions. These included preaching Sunday service, passing out prayer books and even fighting in battles. However, a chaplain’s primary purpose was to preach the word of God and boost troop morale whenever and wherever needed. Whether providing spiritual support and comfort to the men struggling to endure the hardships of military life or caring for sick, wounded and dying Soldiers, Army chaplains provided an essential service to both armies.
The wearing of Civil War period attire to the church service is encouraged but not required. For more information, call 912-492-4355 or email debbymoone@gmail.com.
Calvary Assembly Church Chrismas Jamboree Dec. 3 Calvary Assembly Church will host a Christmas jamboree from 5-8:30 p.m. Dec. 3, featuring live music, food, carnival hames, a nativity, petting zoo and Christmas tree lane.
This is a free community event. Calvary Assembly is at 8234 Woodsboro Pike in Walkersville. For more information, call 301-898-7811 or email info@cafrederick.com.
Chabad of Frederick lighting party Dec. 5
Chabad of Frederick will present a Chanukah grand community menorah lighting party at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Francis Scott Key Mall (Value City Furniture Court), 5500 Buckeystown Pike Frederick.
Bring pet food, which will be donated to a local animal shelter, and help construct a giant pet food menorah. Enjoy an interactive live reptile show, DJ music, hot latkes and donuts, crafts, dreidel launcher gift for every child, and enter to win an electric menorah.
See jewishfrederick.org for details.
