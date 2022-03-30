If you were lucky enough to have met Brunswick artist Frank DuVal, you likely received a large postcard in the mail sometime thereafter, an original piece of his artwork — a hand-drawn sketch of a jazz musician or athlete or ballerina, sometimes splashed with paint and bits of color.
It was evident that sending these brought him joy.
After his passing in February 2021, these scattered pieces of original artwork became a sort of collective retrospective of his work and a symbol of his generosity of spirit.
His family will host a memorial celebration this weekend, open to the public, to honor and remember him.
The gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. April 2 at the Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Reservations via email to duval@unc.edu are appreciated but not required. Light refreshments will be served, and a selection of his paintings and drawings will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefitting the Delaplaine.
