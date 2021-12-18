René Magritte loved tales of mystery, and the best approach to understanding the iconic artist’s life is as a mystery. So argues an insightful and broad-reaching new biography by the late Alex Danchev that nonetheless may leave some important clues underexplored.
Magritte (1898-1967) is an elusive quarry. Like his beloved Fantômas, the masked evil genius in a series of popular crime novels, Magritte was everywhere and nowhere.
So were his creations: silhouetted figures turned sky-filled voids, faces hidden behind apples or under sacks, glimpsed through windows and keyholes. When visages are visible, they are generic, often bowler-hatted and repeated as though stamped into being at a factory. A locomotive emerges from a fireplace. The female frontal nude becomes a face. Bodies are objects, and objects bodies. Magritte’s world is a hall of mirrors, but even his mirrors misdirect. His work seduces with its clean, competent literalness, then rebuffs sense-making, thrusting us simultaneously into doubt and discovery.
The polymath Danchev is well-equipped to investigate Magritte’s singular mind. The author brings to his mission an impressive array of aesthetic, political and philosophical tools. Those are handy in explaining an artist who considered himself less a painter than a thinker whose ideas were reified in images. Never mind the brushstroke, insisted Magritte, who undersold his prodigious painterly talents. Look only at the subject.
A historian, as well as biographer of Georges Braque and Paul Cézanne, Danchev, who was also a professor of international relations at the University of St. Andrews, in Scotland, died in 2016 at age 60 of a heart attack. Sarah Whitfield, an art historian, writer and curator who co-edited “René Magritte: Catalogue Raisonné,” completed Danchev’s unfinished project.
Danchev is intimately familiar with the French surrealist circle that Magritte and his Brussels cadre tensely orbited. But he is equally adept at contextualizing Magritte’s life and work in leftist European politics through two world wars, the literary labyrinths of Franz Kafka, the films of Fritz Lang, the philosophy of Friedrich Nietzsche and Martin Heidegger and so on. Danchev also illuminates Magritte’s vast influence on later artists, including Jasper Johns and Robert Rauschenberg, as well as on pop culture and advertising.
But in seeking clues to the mystery of Magritte, how should one weigh his dysfunctional childhood? Danchev vividly describes it but eschews the role of amateur Freudian. He trusts himself to intuit Magritte’s mind but shies from guessing what lay within the painter’s heart. That reluctance is understandable, but it leaves crucial puzzle pieces missing.
Magritte’s businessman father was aloof and grandiose, earning and losing several fortunes. The artist’s mother was so depressed that his father locked her up to try to keep her from harming herself. He failed. She escaped and drowned herself in the river Sambre when Magritte was 13.
He was a lousy student and ran wild with a gang that included his brothers. Danchev reports a typical caper: “They would put yeast down the toilets of the cinema, on a day when the septic tank was full, so that a frothy, noxious slime oozed across the auditorium and lapped at the feet of the elderly pianist, Constantin Petit.”
Yet Magritte, Danchev explains, “was only a part-time terror: Throughout his adolescence he had a secret vice — he was learning to paint.” His mind swirled with scatology and characters from pulp fiction and the cinema. He found love at age 14 when he met his future wife, the 12-year-old Georgette Berger.
Later, as a married couple, the Magrittes lived for several years in Paris, and he traveled to England on commission by the prominent surrealist patron Edward James. For the most part, however, there was an outward stillness and an almost relentless routine to the Magrittes’ lives in Brussels. Georgette was René’s muse and model. His fine-art and advertising work was interrupted by walks with a series of dogs (Pomeranians named Loulou or Jackie), by carefully planned meals, and by meetings with artistic and literary pals.
The marriage was not nearly as placid as it seemed, nor was Magritte’s art. His thinking, like the transmogrification, liberation or obliteration of his generic figures, was quietly revolutionary. Magritte’s surrealism wasn’t an eruption of the unconscious the way, say, Salvador Dalí’s was. It was a leftist provocation, equal parts “charm and menace,” as Magritte insisted to the Paris surrealists’ ringleader, André Breton. It was intended to spur “a serious crisis of conscience.”
“Le Modèle rouge,” for example — a painting of work boots that culminate in bare toes — reveals, as Magritte put it, “that the union of a human foot and a leather shoe is in fact a monstrous custom.” In such ways the widely read Magritte took cues from Marxist theory in considering notions of exploitation and inhumanity.
But what motivated him to paint forgeries of fellow surrealists and of Titian, and to dabble in counterfeiting? Danchev can only speculate: mischief, ideology or simply a need for cash? After all, for the Magrittes, money was tight until late in his career.
Then there is his mother’s suicide, a topic around which Magritte maintained a steely silence. Danchev diligently sifts through evidence of how much the young René saw and heard about her decline and demise, but then he lets Magritte’s silence reign.
Some scholars have approached Magritte’s doors to nowhere, his draped heads and exposed bodies, his blurring of the animate and inanimate, live and dead, from a psychoanalytic standpoint. That mode was one with which Danchev may have been uncomfortable, but it feels important to the mystery of Magritte, which is far from solved.
Then again, maybe it never will be. “He did not speak about things that touched him deeply,” said Georgette. “He painted them away.”
