One of the world’s most celebrated illusionists and America’s Got Talent finalist Rob Lake will come to the Weinberg Center for the Arts on Oct. 20 and 21. Named “The Top Illusionist in the World” by Caesars Entertainment, Lake is internationally renowned for his mesmerizing and award-winning illusion spectacular.
Lake has performed world-class illusions to delighted audiences since he was just 22 years old. Lake fell in love with magic when he was 10 years old and began to ferociously study the art of illusion. Twelve years later, in 2008, he became the youngest magician ever to receive a Merlin Award for International Stage Magician of the Year.
His magical prowess has been featured in countless films, TV shows, theme parks and live productions worldwide. Lake has become the source of modern magic know-how in the industry. He is known for his large-scale tricks, once making an armored truck full of $1 million dollars appear in front of The FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, in live time to an audience of 15,000 people.
When he’s not performing physics-defying stunts, Lake dedicates his time to raising funds and support for his hometown Norman, Oklahoma’s Animal Rescue.
His show, The Magic of Rob Lake, starts at 7 p.m. each night in Frederick. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Discounts are available for students, children and seniors.
