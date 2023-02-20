Family secrets spanning decades unravel as history and fiction collide. In 1920 just outside of Tulsa, Patrick, an Irish immigrant, seeks out the services of Ms. Ruby, a mysterious Black woman from Baltimore known to help exorcise ghosts from her clients, but the price she is asking may be too high. Meanwhile, in 2019, Charles Ross hires infamous ghost writer Rebecca Warren to help him through his writer's block, but what she invokes could be his salvation or undoing.

Rep Stage, Howard Community College’s professional regional theater, presents the world premiere of “Ghost/Writer” this month by Dane Figueroa Edidi, directed by Danielle A. Drakes. The show runs through Feb. 26.

