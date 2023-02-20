Family secrets spanning decades unravel as history and fiction collide. In 1920 just outside of Tulsa, Patrick, an Irish immigrant, seeks out the services of Ms. Ruby, a mysterious Black woman from Baltimore known to help exorcise ghosts from her clients, but the price she is asking may be too high. Meanwhile, in 2019, Charles Ross hires infamous ghost writer Rebecca Warren to help him through his writer's block, but what she invokes could be his salvation or undoing.
Rep Stage, Howard Community College’s professional regional theater, presents the world premiere of “Ghost/Writer” this month by Dane Figueroa Edidi, directed by Danielle A. Drakes. The show runs through Feb. 26.
Edidi's new play examines the intersections of race and gender and invites the viewer to explore the role of love, justice and joy in a world where the ghosts of the past have yet to be laid to rest.
Rep Stage producing artistic director Joseph W. Ritsch says, “I truly believe that Dane’s voice is one of the most important and necessary voices in the American theater and will continue to be for decades to come. ‘Ghost/Writer’ is many things: a history lesson, a ghost story and a call to action. All of them told through Dane’s brilliant poetry, her arresting imagery that collides history and fiction, and her joy for the theater as a means to bring us together.”
Tickets for “Ghost/Writer” are $40 for general admission, $35 for seniors and military. The production is in The Rouse Company Foundation Studio Theatre at the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center on HCC’s campus at 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia.
This production is recommended forages 18 and up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.