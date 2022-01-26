Watercolor paintings by the late Chris Carr, a regional artist and designer who worked at The Frederick News-Post and The Washington Post, will be exhibited in a retrospective show at the Mary Condon Hodgson Art Gallery at Frederick Community College.
The show runs from Feb. 7 to March 3, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Visual and Performing Arts Center Lobby at FCC (snow date is Feb. 19).
Chris Carr grew up in Frederick County and started drawing at an early age. His potential was apparent as a student in the Visual Performing Arts Program with Barry Richardson and later at Frederick Community College with Wendell Poindexter.
He worked as a graphic artist with The Frederick News-Post and later with The Washington Post but felt most at home with an artist’s paintbrush in hand.
He strived and succeeded in creating photo-like watercolor images with meticulous attention to detail. His realistic depictions were featured at art festivals, craft shows, gift shops and galleries all over the region, as well as hanging in private collections and businesses across the country.
Carr died suddenly in a motorcycle accident in 2018, but his talent lives on. Net proceeds from all sales go to the Chris Carr Fine Arts and Graphic Design Scholarship at FCC, established by his family in December 2018.
Learn more about the artist at chriscarrwatercolors.com.
For more information about the show, contact FCC Arts Center director Wendell Poindexter at 301-846-2513 or wpoindexter@frederick.edu.
