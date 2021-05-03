Frederick, MD — TAG/The Artists Gallery welcomes the community to a grand opening and ribbon cutting at its new location on May 7.
The Celtic band Merlin's Beard will provide music before and after celebrity speeches at 2:30 p.m.
The gallery will be open to visitors until 8 p.m.
TAG/The Artists Gallery is at 502 N. Market St., Frederick. See theartistsgalleryfrederick.com or call 301-228-9860 for mored information.
