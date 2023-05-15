travel-vietnam

In places like Japan and Western Europe, trains can be the most efficient way to travel. There are no airport arrivals hours before departure, fewer tedious security procedures and minimized chances of cancellations. That's not the case in Southeast Asia, where cheap, quick flights reign supreme. You can go from Bangkok to Laos in 70 minutes for $50 or to Bali in about four hours for $100. And when you've traveled from the United States with limited vacation days, those little flights enable you to see more in less time.

But I wasn't going for efficient on my first trip back to Asia since the pandemic and first to Vietnam since 2016. I wanted to see the country in a different way, so I decided to skip the short flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi and take two overnight trains over three days instead.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription