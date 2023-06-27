Marijuana legalization is only going to happen one time in Maryland, and that time will be midnight July 1. Come out and celebrate at the Maryland Cannabis Legalization Festival on Apple Mountain in Western Maryland.
Enjoy live music, camping, hiking, swimming in a pristine mountain creek, morning yoga, plus educational activities throughout the celebration, which runs June 30 through July 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.