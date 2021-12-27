Litz will play a New Year’s show with supporting acts Deaf Scene and Higher Education beginning at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at Gambrill Mt. Food Co., 6 S. Bentz St., Frederick.
Rockwell Brewery made a Litz beer for the night, a hazy pale ale that will be available in 16-ounce cans at Gambrill Mt. Food Co. and in cans and on tap at Rockwell Brewery.
Tickets are $20 for this 21+ show. Doors open at 8 p.m. The show will run until 1:30 a.m. Get tickets online at tickets.mdtix.com/nye-with-litz-at-gambrill-mountain-food-co.
