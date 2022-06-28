Rocknoceros will perform from 10 to 10:45 a.m. June 30 in Frederick’s Baker Park Band Shell as part of Celebrate Frederick's Summerfest Family Theatre weekly music series. This group has entertained tens of thousands of fans around the country, performing at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and the Kennedy Center. Since its inception in 2005, Rocknoceros has won 10 Washington Area Music Awards and has found its way into the hearts and homes of music-lovers of all ages.
Shows continue through Aug. 4.
While each performance is free to the public, the Summerfest Family Theatre Committee encourages guests to bring a canned food item in lieu of admission to support the Foodbank Program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency. Non-perishable items such as canned meats and vegetables, soups, peanut butter, cereal, rice and pastas are preferred and appreciated.
For more information, contact Celebrate Frederick at 301-600-2841 or visit celebratefrederick.com.
