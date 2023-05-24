Rockwell New Venue 72hrs
Mike Westcott Band’s Atomic Blues has a powerful energy to it thanks to the efforts of Mike Westcott on guitar and vocals; Jay Turner, Bass; Chris Brooks, Keynoards and Jean-Paul Gaster on Drums. The played Saturday night in Rockwell Brewing’s second location on Broadband Court off Monocacy Blvd.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Of all the breweries in and around the Frederick area, you’d be hard-pressed to find one more married to music than Rockwell Brewery. Just take a look at some of their beer names. There’s “Kolsch As Ice” (hello, Foreigner!) and Dropkick Red (who else loves Dropkick Murphys?!) and even B.I.G. Juicy (RIP Notorious B.I.G.).

Now, after the business opened a second location, Rockwell Brewery Riverside, a couple weeks ago, the brewery is looking to take the next step when it comes to hosting music.

