Craft beer, music and food will come together as a part of Rockwell Brewery’s first Summer Brew Bash from noon to 7 p.m. July 30 at the Carroll Creek Amphitheater.
Jess Fynn, Rockwell’s director of sales, marketing and events, notes the brewery is all about bringing the community together for fun events. For the Summer Brew Bash, Rockwell wanted to be able to bring their beers and fun atmosphere into the heart of downtown Frederick.
“We just want to bring everyone together and have a good time during these hot summer days,” Fynn said.
Rockwell will have around six beers available for the event, including their rapture American blonde ale, Kolsch As Ice, the New England IPA B.I.G. Juicy and their raspberry lime radler known as Crushin’ Radlers. Their kegerator will be onsite, so drinks will be served straight from the tap.
The event will also feature a variety of music. East 3rd Street plays popular songs over the past several decades from different genres including funk, pop, alternative and classic rock. They also do covers with upbeat twists including chart toppers from artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Bob Marley, Stevie Wonder, Sublime, Lenny Kravitz and Chris Stapleton. Tim Gilbert, who plays lead guitar, said, “We attempt to blend and cross genres.” For instance, they play a Pink Floyd song with a reggae feel and a funked-out Paul Simon song.
The band formed about two years ago, but the members collectively have several decades of live music experience. Gilbert notes two of the members initially connected by way of an advertisement at the Frederick-based store Make N Music while the rest of the members assembled through a combination of personal and social media connections.
“We enjoy engaging with groups of fellow music lovers and providing an opportunity to dance and have a great time,” Gilbert said.
The band plans to play popular songs guests will recognize and will add a few extra reggae songs to their set list. “We hope that the Brew Bash attendees will see that Frederick has a great network of businesses and venues for food, beer, live music and events,” Gilbert said.
The event will also feature Mark and Da Sharks, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band that also plays classic rock with a touch of country music. Using their steel drum, the band is able to transport patrons into a laid-back island mood with a Margaritaville vibe.
The music lineup also includes DJ Genius, a beloved favorite among Rockwell’s regulars. Playing ’90s and ’80s hits, DJ Genius “brings a lot of energy when he comes here,” Fynn said. “He gets people dancing. He has a whole summer set planned. You can expect summer hits from all the different decades, and he also brings some TVs with the music videos going, so that adds a whole other layer to the set.”
In keeping with the summer theme, Rockwell chose food vendors that would remind patrons of dishes they would eat on vacation. Stroker’s BBQ food truck offers Carolina-style pulled pork and chicken as well as nachos and five-cheese baked bacon mac and cheese. Jerk N Jive Caribbean Kitchen, which has two locations in Frederick, will be onsite providing a number of dishes, including their popular jerk chicken. The Dog Wagon serve hot dogs and other summertime favorites. Mayta’s Peruvian Kitchen, which has a brick and mortar location in Frederick and a food truck, will be onsite as well.
A variety of local small business vendors will also be onsite selling everything from cupcakes to jewelry to candles.
This event is Rockwell’s first at Carroll Creek, which is home to four other breweries. “This way, [guests] can experience Rockwell on the creek in the heart of Frederick,” Fynn said.
Rockwell has a saying called “Beer Well,” which encompasses their pride in the quality of their beverages as well as events and service.
“We want everyone to walk away feeling good and that they had quality beer, a quality good time, and that they can expect that every single time,” Fynn said. “[Whether] they come into our brewery or they come to one of our offsite events, we are all about community and our love for Frederick and bringing people together around good food, good beer and good music.”
