Rockwell Brewery
From left, co-founder Matt Thrasher, lead brewer Scott McKernon, co-founder Paul Tinney and director of marketing and events Jess Fynn, stand for a portrait at Rockwell Brewery on July 22.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Craft beer, music and food will come together as a part of Rockwell Brewery’s first Summer Brew Bash from noon to 7 p.m. July 30 at the Carroll Creek Amphitheater.

Jess Fynn, Rockwell’s director of sales, marketing and events, notes the brewery is all about bringing the community together for fun events. For the Summer Brew Bash, Rockwell wanted to be able to bring their beers and fun atmosphere into the heart of downtown Frederick.

