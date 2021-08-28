“Realize deeply that the present moment is all you ever have.” — Eckhart Tolle
The smell of rich, local coffee and pupusas cooking permeate the cool morning air as I walk through the colorful and narrow streets of San Salvador. The sound of a sizzling grill is muffled by a blaring bicycle horn from a man slowly pedaling uphill, selling sweet breads from a basket attached to the rear of the bike. I try my best to avoid the maze of freshly hung laundry pinned to clotheslines across the middle of a sidewalk. My calves feel tight.
I walk everywhere overseas, and my legs are still adjusting to it. When traveling, I find my senses are instinctively heightened. Without a regular routine, you are present and able to be more consciously aware of the information your brain is processing on a second-to-second basis. It can be both meditative and a thrilling, natural high.
The country of El Salvador is normally overlooked because of its infamous history of violence and political unrest. However, it is also known for its volcanoes and tropical climate and as a surfing hub. Salvadorans are also recognized for their music, coffee and culinary excellence. Anthony Bourdain praised the country for having the best dish in Latin America.
El Salvador is also where my mother was born and raised. As a part of my heritage, I feel a strong pull to the area. I am here for work but am also discovering myself within these mountains. Although in just a few short weeks I will be in a new location, I plan on reveling in each moment this country has to offer.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a travel writer and content creator scouring the Earth in search of taboo culture to absorb. Follow his adventures: Instagram: @rogue_and_vagabond; Tiktok: @rogueandvagabond; Facebook: @rogueandvagabond official
