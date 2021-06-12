I’m on assignment. I have to dig deeper into this claim that some of the oldest people in the world live in the small town of Vilcabamba, Ecuador. This is huge! A potential sixth blue zone. Within the first couple of weeks, I come across younger expatriates resembling vagrants walking barefoot through the park, apparently wishing they were a part of the ’60s counterculture. From the time restaurants open until they close their doors, I find older expats who actually lived through the hippie era enjoying their daily ritual of coffee and countless beers at shady, outside seating. Both groups of emigrants (mostly American) offer all sorts of delusional conspiracy theories that seems to be the standard thought process in the area. I also discover impressive psychedelic art I fall in love with, hallucinogenic medicines and ceremonies that have been used in the area for over a thousand years, and remarkable countryside views surrounding this town nestled in the Andes Mountains accompanied by the soothing 4 a.m. cacophony of roosters every morning. It seems my quest for centenarians is more difficult than I initially thought, and it’s clear my adventure is only beginning.

Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a travel writer and content creator scouring the Earth in search of taboo culture to absorb.

