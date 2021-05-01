I snorted liquid tobacco, rapé, like the others attending the Ayahuasca ceremony. Admittedly, most of mine fell through my fingers onto the ground. Next was the main event. The contents of the small, clay mug contained a brown liquid that reminded me of the thick mud concoction I used to make when playing “kitchen” as a child in our backyard. To be frank, its flavor was how I imagine a sludgy combination of soil and water would taste. The anticipation had physically manifested into a heavy feeling in my empty gut. Not only did I have to wait another 30 to 40 minutes for the tea to kick in, but I had been waiting 18 years to experience an Ayahuasca ceremony by a legitimate shaman, a patience I didn’t realize I had. After reading the Carlos Castaneda books of his own adventures with his mentor and shaman, Don Juan, I have been eager to have the spiritual experience. It wouldn’t be long before my ascent, before I found the answers I was seeking on my quest.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a travel writer and content creator scouring the Earth in search of taboo culture to absorb.
Follow his adventures:
IG: @rogue_and_vagabond
Tiktok: @rogueandvagabond
FB: @rogueandvagabondofficial
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.