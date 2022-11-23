The morning sun felt just right with the refreshing breeze. The view, an array of blues above white sand, with the rhythmic crash of waves on nearby boulders that could lull any insomniac to sleep. A freshly cut coconut and a local Bintang beer sat next to my cushioned, wooden beach chair with almost no one else in sight.
This oasis of tranquility on an island of over-tourism can be described, quite simply, as paradise.
Unlike what many might believe, this isn’t how I normally spend my days on the road, but every once in a rare while, I jump at the opportunity for relaxation. I did however, in true Rogue & Vagabond fashion, have to hike a short way through rugged terrain in the jungle about a quarter of a mile past a sign that read “no trespassing” to get here. I don’t want anything to be too easy.
Bias Tugel, also called White Sand Beach, is located in Padang Bai, Bali. Instead of spending time with young Australians getting inebriated on the beaches of Kuta or Canggu, I was an hour-and-a-half drive up north on a mysterious, secluded beach away from the crowds of foreigners.
With only four tiny shacks to choose from, I sit at Warung Dheny, directly at the bottom of the path I carefully made my way down that seemed better designed for goats than humans.
Under the umbrella shade, I take a look at a surprisingly extensive menu: a variety of grilled seafood, chicken kebabs, curries, eggs, pancakes, potatoes, fried rices, soups, sandwiches, juices, coffee, pasta, noodles and salads. I have to take a second glance behind me at the kitchen. It’s essentially a large lean-to built with bamboo and covered with tin. Not a sign of electricity or running water. Where is the fridge? Where is the sink?
Not wanting my incessant worry to ruin my experience, I decide to boldly order the grilled fish. Apparently, it was caught that very morning. Nothing can be worse than my raw oyster experience from hell in Phuket, Thailand, just two months prior. I relax back into my seat with my cold lager and watch the waves grow, crashing onto beautiful sand that reminds me of the sugary, white coasts of Panama City Beach, Florida. The sounds of the ocean remind me that the combination of beer and water intake will soon need to be dealt with.
I had several swimming lessons when I was a child, and an ex-girlfriend tried to teach me to swim laps in college. I hate to sort of be the stereotypical Hispanic, but I’m just not a strong swimmer. To this day I tell people that my bones are too dense. Really. I sink. So, as I notice the locals avoiding the raging sea, I know I can no longer be the degenerate I normally am and pretend to be cooling off in the water only to stealthily urinate in the ocean like a magician distracting his audience while he pulls a card from his sleeve.
Instead, I use the only bathroom in sight, a filthy squat toilet surrounded by three walls and a door that doesn’t fully shut next to a bucket of water. As a seasoned traveler, this doesn’t really bother me. Not being able to find a sink or soap, however, is concerning. Not just for myself, but how are the kitchen staff washing their hands after using the restroom? I know from the state of the bathroom that, unlike me, they weren’t just urinating in there. Furthermore, how do they clean their knives and cutting boards?
As I walk back to my chair and search for my hand sanitizer, I watch the owner of the establishment dip a large pot into the ocean, carry it back full of seawater, and begin boiling it over the gas burner. All of the food and drinks are coming out of several old plastic coolers filled with ice laying directly on the ground. It’s at this moment I realize that, although this is an extreme example considering our location, the sanitation practices (or lack thereof) in Bali are common in preparation of meals.
Bali belly is a normal occurrence with island visitors, and it’s easy to understand why. With all things in life, it seems, balance is inescapable. Yes, there is beauty in nature. But maybe paradise isn’t the idea that is sold to us on Corona commercials. Maybe paradise is a place where we most fit as individuals and feel we can thrive, surrounded by supportive people. Maybe we are all just searching for the balance we are most comfortable with.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a writer, content creator and cultural traveler. Follow his adventures at roguevagabond.com.
