First glimpses of the morning sun shoot through a blanket of fog that gives the Balinese rice fields a celestial quality I had only seen while viewing a David Attenborough documentary. I gaze while riding pillion on a scooter through Tegalalang, just north of Ubud. My friend Made is excited to introduce me to his rice field, his village, his family and to some local, homemade cuisine — specifically, the famous Lawar dish.
This traditional food is made up of a combination of fried shallots, garlic, ginger, galangal and plenty of chilies, a delightful aroma that is common wherever you are on the island. Fresh herbs, a few greens and shredded coconut are then added. Lastly, chicken, duck or pork are usually the protein of choice mixed in to be placed gently on a pile of rice. Did I mention, the meat is raw? Oh, and fresh blood from the animal is saved for the added last step. Today, I have the opportunity (or misfortune) of not only learning to prepare this dish but to also consume the pork version.
For those that have followed me for some time, you may have heard me confidently broadcast a long-held personal credo: “I’ll try anything … twice!” This may come across to some as hedonistic at times, and may even seem like a fraternity hazing to others. When you try to be accepted by a new group of people, especially when traveling to an exotic locale, the best way to blend in is to try anything that is offered. If you’re willing to try a food, drink, dance, song, game or religious ritual with a smile on your face, it can go a long way. But preparing and ingesting raw pork goes against everything I’ve ever learned about safe cooking practices in the kitchen. I wonder if this time I may not be able to follow through on my own principles.
I diligently use my knife skills to dice the vegetables then shred the white coconut flesh with a piece of its own shell. Next, slabs of meat that had been sitting out are put on the same cutting board for me to pound and mince with a cleaver. Somehow sensing my unease, Made assures me that the meat is fine because the pig was slaughtered earlier that morning during ceremony. I do my best to hide my apprehension as I notice the sanitation practices vary wildly from what I’m accustomed to in the United States. Everything is just sort of rinsed quickly with a heavily diluted soap and flies comfortably use the kitchen as a breeding ground. Not to mention, there is no running water nor hand soap in the bathroom, just a bucket of water. My host then opens his refrigerator (I’m not sure how well it was working) and pulls out a plastic bag filled with dark red, viscous liquid. There it is! The moment I had been anticipating. Raw pork blood. The final ingredient.
As Made mashes the ingredients together with his bare hands, I’m told to go wash up and sit down on the porch to prepare to eat my Lawar. I take the following 10 minutes to really sit with myself and have the most desperately needed pep talk. Yes, I’m nervous to eat potentially contaminated and parasite-filled meat. However, the Balinese do it all the time. And I am a guest invited into this family’s home to try a traditional meal that is only served on special occasions. This is what I do. I do my best to assimilate. Blend in. This isn’t some fraternal initiation. It’s about respecting the local traditions and customs. And, to my surprise, when I take a bite, I find Lawar is packed full of flavor. It’s delicious. So much so, I look forward to trying it again.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a writer, content creator and cultural traveler. Follow his adventures at roguevagabond.com.
