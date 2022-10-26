First glimpses of the morning sun shoot through a blanket of fog that gives the Balinese rice fields a celestial quality I had only seen while viewing a David Attenborough documentary. I gaze while riding pillion on a scooter through Tegalalang, just north of Ubud. My friend Made is excited to introduce me to his rice field, his village, his family and to some local, homemade cuisine — specifically, the famous Lawar dish.

This traditional food is made up of a combination of fried shallots, garlic, ginger, galangal and plenty of chilies, a delightful aroma that is common wherever you are on the island. Fresh herbs, a few greens and shredded coconut are then added. Lastly, chicken, duck or pork are usually the protein of choice mixed in to be placed gently on a pile of rice. Did I mention, the meat is raw? Oh, and fresh blood from the animal is saved for the added last step. Today, I have the opportunity (or misfortune) of not only learning to prepare this dish but to also consume the pork version.

