The Museo Prohibido in Cuenca, Ecuador, is not for the faint of heart. As I enter, a gothic-style, iron chandelier embellished with skulls provides a dim light in the dark room. The museum is eerily quiet. Perhaps it’s the metal, skeletal representation of Jesus Christ hanging on a cross with a large erection that creates a sense of discomfort or reeks of blasphemy that clashes with the Ecuadorian and Cuenca locals’ Catholic upbringing. But, along with the bizarre and yet irresistible appeal of the artwork, the curators promote a sense of irreverence for their own gallery. The staff encourage patrons to touch every piece of art, and a coffee shop, bar and even a tattoo shop are also onsite to lure museum goers to experience the exhibits with their other senses.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a travel writer and content creator scouring the Earth in search of taboo culture to absorb.
Follow his adventures:
IG: @rogue_and_vagabond
Tiktok: @rogueandvagabond
FB: @rogueandvagabondofficial
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.