The indigenous Shuar, native to Ecuador and Peru, have been portrayed as headhunting savages. This tribe no longer performs the ritual of shrinking heads, a practice largely misunderstood. Although the heads of their enemies were carried out in this way, these natives used the sacred custom to preserve the spirits of their ancestors. None of the tsantas, or shrunken heads, in the Shuar Museum are authentic. All of the original shrunken heads are being displayed in museums across the Western world. The Shuar have been requesting their return.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a travel writer and content creator scouring the Earth in search of taboo culture to absorb.
Follow his adventures:
IG: @rogue_and_vagabond
Tiktok: @rogueandvagabond
FB: @rogueandvagabondofficial
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.