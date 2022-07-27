“Thank you, Jimmy Buffett, for taking a big dump on the world.” — Anthony Bourdain on his travels to Bali

I sit in the grass next to my friend Kadek, clumsily drinking water from a hole in the coconut he punctured with a rusty cleaver. The sun is hot and the view is incredible. I try to hide both the water spilling down my face onto my shirt and the guilt I feel watching the workers in the rice paddies while I rest in the shade.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription