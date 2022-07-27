“Thank you, Jimmy Buffett, for taking a big dump on the world.” — Anthony Bourdain on his travels to Bali
I sit in the grass next to my friend Kadek, clumsily drinking water from a hole in the coconut he punctured with a rusty cleaver. The sun is hot and the view is incredible. I try to hide both the water spilling down my face onto my shirt and the guilt I feel watching the workers in the rice paddies while I rest in the shade.
Kadek’s parents still work in the rice fields of Bali, Indonesia, and will continue this labor until they are no longer able to physically swing a sickle.
My friend explains to me that he is not allowed to work in the fields because his parents want more for him. He describes the hardship that many families experience through rice farming. Many Balinese don’t earn monetary compensation unless they are lucky enough to operate special machinery. Instead, they work long, grueling hours in the heat every day in exchange for rations of rice. No days off and no health insurance. This is how many natives in rural areas of the island feed their families. It’s not something that’s ever mentioned during one of those rice terrace tours that have become so popular with foreigners.
Rest is making me sleepy and the sun is beginning to hang low in the sky. I leave his village to make the 25-minute scooter ride back to my home on the outskirts of Ubud. I make my way through the old, narrow streets of Bali. The warm air is filled with the sweet smell of incense from offerings placed neatly on Hindu altars or directly on the ground leading to a villa’s front door.
These daily offerings go beyond religion. They are a representation of the ethos of the Balinese. They are giving, hospitable and kind. I learned from spending time with the island residents that it is customary to offer to share any food and drink you have, not only among friends and family, but even with strangers. They extend their generosity to their gods, to their family, friends, neighbors and guests. And they believe in the abundance that is all around them. They are gentle, grateful and empathetic.
The Indonesian island has become a tourist hotspot, especially with vacationing Australians, Russians and many self-proclaimed “spiritual” types. Every year millions of tourists visit the island only to overlook the true Bali that surrounds them. You won’t see photos of me inside of a club or on a damn tourist swing suspended over a valley. I won’t pretend to enjoy floating breakfasts or “Eat, Pray, Puke” for Instagram likes.
I prefer to sit with locals on the side of the street playing guitar, singing songs we all recognize, and listening to music I’ve never heard before. I relish exchanging stories of daily life, the history of the area, extramarital romantic encounters, and dreams for the future. Some of it is happy and some of it is harsh and heartbreaking. We eat traditional food from banana leaves with our hands and share coconut liquor or wine.
This is how I choose to travel. I learn from these encounters that, regardless of differences in religious, ethnic or socioeconomic background, we are all really the same. We want strive for purpose. We make mistakes. We seek happiness. We want our next generation of children to have and do better than we did, even if it means making great sacrifices today. Even if we aren’t exactly sure how.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a writer, content creator and cultural traveler. Follow his adventures at roguevagabond.com, on Instagram @rogue_and_vagabond, on TikTok @rogueandvagabond and on Facebook @rogueandvagabondofficial and at facebook.com/trevordavismusician.
