Grammy nominee Ronnie Burrage & Holographic Principle will perform an evening of jazz and soul at 7:30 p.m. April 21 at the FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick.
Ronnie Burrage is an artist, producer and composer known for his versatile jazz, funk and soul sounds. He has played with leading figures Wayne Shorter, Sonny Rollins, Pat Metheny and Jaco Pastorius, is featured on more than 100 recordings and has toured on four continents.
Burrage’s current band, Holographic Principle, is a quartet of energetic artists brought together by a willingness to create music from the love of their practices. The band includes bassist Nimrod Speaks, Alex Collins and Alain Bredette alongside Burrage on an assortment of instruments.
For more information on the artist, go to ronnieburrage.biz.
This performance is free, and tickets should be obtained through the Frederick Arts Council prior to the event. Tickets will also be available at the door. Register via Eventbrite. For more about FAC, go to frederickartscouncil.org.
